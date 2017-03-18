Fossil Ridge needs 14 innings to catch Timber Creek in baseball marathon

When Keller Fossil Ridge visited Keller Timber Creek on Friday night, it was just another early District 3-6A game on the schedule.
Just another game turned into a 14-inning, four-hour marathon.
Fossil Ridge, ranked No. 23 in the state for Class 6A by Texas High School Baseball, scored five times in the top of the 14th to defeat the Falcons 9-4.
“I think I’ve been in a couple 10 and 11 innings, but never had one go 14 innings before,” Fossil Ridge coach Doug Dulany said.
The teams combined for 22 runners left on base, and seven pitchers recorded 403 pitches.
Scoreless for six innings, the Panthers started the 14th inning with a one-out single from R.J. White. Justin Gordon was hit by a pitch, and Christian Mendez hit into what would’ve been an inning ending double play. But a Timber Creek error brought home the go-ahead run.
We got lucky there, but after that we got some hits, the squeeze worked, so we were able to capitalize...
Keller Fossil Ridge coach Doug Dulany
Carlos Tavera’s single and Andrew Perez’s squeeze bunt scored runs, and Isaia Diermier’s two-run single gave the Panthers a five-run inning.
“We got lucky there, but after that we got some hits, the squeeze worked, so we were able to capitalize and maximize our opportunities,” Dulany said.
Fossil Ridge got two across in the first inning on Timber Creek starter and TCU commit Mateo Gil. The Panthers led 2-0 with RBI singles by Tavera and Perez.
Gil settles down, going five innings and striking out seven. He left after the Falcons grabbed a 4-3 lead on an RBI triple by Drew Pollum in the fourth, and a three-run fifth.
White led off the seventh with a single before Mendez tied it at 4-4 after a one-out sacrifice fly to left field.
“We kept our heads up through the game and didn’t let anything get us down,” Mendez said.
Most intense — it’s up there — just for a district game, that was crazy.
Fossil Ridge player Dylan Neuse
Dylan Neuse relieved Gordon, Fossil Ridge’s starter, and pitched 7 2/3 innings, and allowed two hits and struck out seven batters.
“We felt pretty good with Dylan going — he’s one of our better guys — so we had him for a lot of the extra innings,” Dulany said.
The Panthers (13-4, 2-0 in 3-6A) swept the Falcons (7-11, 0-2) after winning Tuesday’s game 2-0 at home.
“Most intense — it’s up there — just for a district game, that was crazy,” Neuse said. “We were hoping to win both games, and we did. It’s big and a good start.”
Fossil Ridge 9, Timber Creek 4
FR
2
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
—
9
10
1
TC
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
—
4
8
4
Justin Gordon, Dylan Neuse (5), Jesse Martin (13) and RJ White, Max Engels; Mateo Gil, Brayden Mcallister (6), Rhett Halstead (7), Lance Barnett (14). WP — Martin. LP — Hallstead. 2B — TC: Mateo Gil, Grant Powers.
