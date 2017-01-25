Former Texas Ranger’s son stays close to home, commits to TCU

Back in July, Keller Timber Creek’s Mateo Gil picked up his first scholarship offer from TCU. Half a year later and the Falcons pitcher completed the full circle by committing to the Horned Frogs on Wednesday.
“It's a very exciting day,” he said. “I was able to meet a lot of amazing coaches during this year and then being able to commit it's a great day and a huge weight lifted.”
Honored to announce I will be furthering my education and baseball career at TCU! #gofrogs #frogsup ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/D1o5P2RciZ— Mateo Gil (@Mateogil03) January 25, 2017
Gil is the son of former Ranger Benji Gil, who played for Texas in 1993 and again from 1995-97.
Oklahoma State, Texas, USC, Arkansas and Oklahoma were other offers the junior held. TCU received its fourth preseason No. 1 this week.
“Staying close to home was a big factor in it because it's a great feeling having all your friends and family in the stands watching you,” Gil said. “The other biggest thing in my decision was playing for someone that will give me the best chance to win a national championship.”
Gil was named first-team all-district last season after helping the Falcons to their second playoff appearance in program history.
On Feb. 27, Gil went 3 of 3 against Saginaw Chisholm Trail and hit a home run against Cedar Park Vista Ridge. He drove in four runs against Moore, Okla., on March 4 and went 3 of 4 with four RBIs against Keller Central on April 25.
In a bi-district loss to Flower Mound, Gil was 2 of 3 with a double and two RBIs in Game 1 and pitched six innings with five hits and one earned run allowed in Game 2.
"That guy has killed us." FloMo coach Danny Wallace after Timber Creek's Mateo Gil ties bidist 2-2 B4 #txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/G4rrcfVChS— Matt Martinez (@MCTinez817) May 7, 2016
