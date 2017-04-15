Highland Park outlasts Aledo for 5A girls state soccer title

Dallas Highland Park allowed just 10 goals all season long, four in six playoff games. Aledo scored right away and gave the No. 1 team in the nation all it could handle.
The Scots scored four quick goals in the first half and added another in the second to beat the Bearcats 5-3 in the Class 5A girls state soccer final at Birkelbach Field on Saturday.
It’s Highland Park’s sixth state title, tying the Scots for most all-time boys and girls (Plano West girls, Plano boys). The Scots had lost in the Class 6A final the previous two years.
The teams set a new UIL girls record for most combined goals in a state title game. It was Aledo’s first appearance at the state tournament while the three goals were the most allowed by Highland Park this season.
“They came out and worked and fought,” Aledo coach Bryan Johnson said. “Highland Park is good, I think we gave them all they wanted and they know they were in a ball game today.”
Aledo took a 1-0 lead just 66 seconds into the match. A Brooke Jones shot went off Highland Park goal keeper Ginny Hoy and Eden Wise got the deflection to go in for her fourth score of the season.
“That hurt early, giving up that goal to them that tied it up,” Johnson said. “I don’t think nerves had anything to do with this game. It was exciting and it was entertaining.”
The Scots, ranked No. 1 in the country by Top Drawer Soccer, tied the game two minutes later when Frances Ann Matise headed in the ball in the box off a throw-in attempt. They would score two more goals within the next eight minutes off two deflections.
Aledo goal keeper Makenzie Covington made saves on both tries, but Highland Park’s Rachel Wasserman and Presley Echols were able to find the net for a 3-1 lead at the 11th minute mark.
Highland Park (27-0) got up 4-1 when Sarah O’Neal got past the Aledo defense and angled in a shot past Covington in the 27th minute.
The Bearcats (22-4-3) cut the deficit in half when Kristen Burns took a free kick from the 30-yard line in the 31st minute. The ball took one bounce in the box and Arkansas Little Rock signee Peyton Laughley gently kicked it over Hoy for her 31st goal of the season, and third of the state tournament.
“Obviously coming in we knew they were ranked No. 1, they were undefeated so it was going to be the toughest game we were going to play all year long,” Laughley said. “That first goal was important for us. It was 4-2 at halftime and we just knew we had 40 minutes and that we had to give everything we had left.”
Echols, who was voted MVP, added her second goal and fourth of the tournament when she hit the top of the crossbar that bounced in during the 60th minute.
Cameron Huddleston, going to Oklahoma State in the fall, scored from 26 yards out that bounced under a diving Hoy in the 68th minute for her 25th goal.
Highland Park had 20 shots, 15 on goal and eight corner kicks. Aledo had 16, seven and two, respectively. Covington made 10 saves.
