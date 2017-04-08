Keller and Aledo girls win regional titles

Keller has reservations in Georgetown next week after defeating Southlake Carroll 2-0 on Saturday in the girls Class 6A Region I final in Midland.
Cami Floth and Makenna Pate scored for the Indians (22-2-2). Despite being separated by just four miles, the schools settled the regional championship more than 300 miles from home.
A flowing match turned in Keller’s favor about midway through the first half. The Indians have been potent from set pieces throughout the postseason, and did it again when AK Ward served a corner kick that Floth finished for the 1-0 lead.
The Indians came close again late in the first half, but Carroll (21-2-2) was saved by the cross bar and went into the locker room down just the one goal at halftime. Keller doubled its lead 52 minutes in, when senior Berklee Peters combined cleverly with Pate for the goal.
Rather than sit back and defend, Keller continued to press and prevented Carroll from generating much in the way of offensive momentum over the closing quarter of the match.
Goalkeeper Mason Rodusky and the Keller defense posted its third shutout of the playoffs and 15th of the season.
Carroll defeated Keller 3-1 in a non-district match on Jan. 17.
Shawn Smajstrla
Aledo 3, Lubbock Monterey 0: Sophmore midfielder Brooke Jones scored twice to lead the Bearcats (22-2-3) past the Plainsmen (28-1-1) in the 5A Region I final at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
Jones’ first goal came before intermission, but Monterey threatened to tie several times early in the second half. Jones gave Aledo an insurance goal by chipping one over the goalkeeper in the 53rd minute, and Cameron Huddleston added the final score. Jones’ goals were assisted by Petyton Laguhley.
“It was absolutely amazing,” Jones said. “We knew that team was really, really good. The keeper, she came out really aggressively, and as soon as I hit that over her head I knew it was going in. This team needed that.
To be going to state “it feels absolutely amazing, we’ve never done this before,” Jones said. “We’re breaking new ground.”
Andy Newberry
Stephenville 1, Kennedale 0 (3-1 PKs): Three freshmen scored on penalty kicks and Alyssa Northcutt got the game-clinching save as the Honeybees (23-4) upset the two-time Class 4A defending state champ Wildcats (22-2-1) in the 4A Region I final at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex.
Claire Choate, Beatris Chavarria and Brinkley Harlow made all three attempts for the Honeybees and Northcutt made two saves. Baylee Gow scored for Kennedale, and the Wildcats had one go wide right.
Stephenville kept the Wildcats scoreless for the first time since Jan. 19, 2016 – a span of 45 games – will head to the UIL 4A state semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Georgetown.
The Honeybees controlled the first half, while Kennedale did the same in the second half. Stephenville got some good looks, but Wildcat goalie Sara Calzada was able to keep it a clean sheet.
The Wildcats pressured the Honeybee defense in the second half with shot after shot, but couldn’t find a score.
Kennedale’s best chance came with 19 minutes left in regulation when Eryka McIntyre hooked the ball for a Cara Hunt header that scored, but called back for offsides.
Gow’s attempt sailed just high two minutes later and Hunt had a one-on-one, but was saved by the Honeybees with 12 minutes left.
McIntyre had an attempt sail high with 1:17 to play in regulation and another shot was stopped with seconds left in the second overtime.
Brian Gosset
Comments