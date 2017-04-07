Kennedale advances to regional final, Mansfield teams drop two

Kennedale scored two early goals and added two more in the second half to beat Mineral Wells 4-0 in the Class 4A Region I girls semifinal Friday at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex.
The Wildcats (22-1-1) meet Stephenville (22-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Kennendale seeks a third-straight trip to the UIL state tournament, where they have won the last two 4A titles..
Eryka McIntyre poked in her 31st score of the season off the feed from Cara Hunt to make it 1-0 in the seventh minute.
Less than a minute later, Alondra Olmos booted in her 21st goal from 25 yards out that bounced into the bottom left corner of the net.
McIntyre handled the ball and got past three defenders before slicing in her second goal, in the 53rd minute. She nearly got the hat trick two minutes later, but Rams goalkeeper Reagan Carter made a save. Hannah Biles got the rebound and knocked it in for 4-0 lead.
Things got heated with under 10 minutes to play with the Wildcats being issued one red card and one yellow card, and the Rams (12-12-1) getting one red card.
Brian Gosset
Highland Park 3, Mansfield Lake Ridge 1
After Mansfield Lake Ridge defender Piscilla Clark squeezed in a goal in the 15th minute Friday at Carrollton’s Standridge Stadium, the Eagles did all they could to make the 1-0 lead stand up.
But in the 62nd minute, Highland Park’s relentless offensive attack finally broke through the wall that goalkeeper Brooke Lampe had set up. Highland Park forward Presley Echols separated herself from her defender, took a pass on the left side and tied the game, 1-1, with a laser beam from 10 yards out.
She scored again in the 69th minute, and the Scots (24-0) got a third goal in the 80th minute to win this Class 5A Region II semifinal.
Lake Ridge (17-5-2) had a tough time creating genuine scoring opportunities, as the ball stayed on their half of the field for extended periods, leaving Lampe and her defenders to thwart attacking wave after attacking wave.
Matthew Martinez
Prosper 5, Mansfield Legacy 1
Mansfield Legacy senior forward Heaven Conner tied the game at 1-1 in the 18th minute at Standridge Stadium, but Prosper poured in four unanswered goals on their way to a 5A Region II semifinal win.
The Eagles (26-0-1) meet Highland Park (24-0) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the regional final. Legacy ends the season with a record of 20-3-1.
Prosper scored three goals in a span of six minutes late in the first half to break the game open. Mo Ordonez’ header just inside the six-yard box in the 27th minute ignited the run.
Hailey Davidson scored five minutes later as she split the Legacy defense on a run through the middle of the field. Diana Ordonez made it 4-1 in the 33rd minute. Davidson and Diana Ordonez each had two goals.
Matthew Martinez
