UIL moves 6A Region I boys soccer tournament to Southlake Carroll

The UIL announced Wednesday morning that the Class 6A Region I boys soccer tournament will move this weekend from Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium to Southlake Carroll’s Dragon Stadium, with all four teams from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Arlington Sam Houston, which beat El Paso Coronado 3-1, will get Lewisville at 2 p.m. Friday. Lewisville won 2-1 against Irving Nimitz. In the second semifinal, Arlington Bowie plays Hebron at 4:30 p.m. Bowie beat El Paso Franklin 2-1 and Hebron got past Carroll 1-0.
The regional final will be 3 p.m. Saturday.
The girls tournament will stay in Midland, with three of four teams from DFW (Keller, Carroll, Flower Mound Marcus). Wolfforth Frenship is the fourth.
Keller faces Marcus at 2 p.m. Friday and Frenship takes on Carroll at 4:30 p.m. The regional final will be noon Saturday.
In 2014, the UIL moved the 5A Region I girls tournament from Midland to Justin Northwest, with Carroll, Coppell, Keller and Hebron as the qualifying teams.
Comments