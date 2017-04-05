Girls Soccer

April 5, 2017 12:54 PM

UIL moves 6A Region I boys soccer tournament to Southlake Carroll

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

The UIL announced Wednesday morning that the Class 6A Region I boys soccer tournament will move this weekend from Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium to Southlake Carroll’s Dragon Stadium, with all four teams from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Arlington Sam Houston, which beat El Paso Coronado 3-1, will get Lewisville at 2 p.m. Friday. Lewisville won 2-1 against Irving Nimitz. In the second semifinal, Arlington Bowie plays Hebron at 4:30 p.m. Bowie beat El Paso Franklin 2-1 and Hebron got past Carroll 1-0.

The regional final will be 3 p.m. Saturday.

The girls tournament will stay in Midland, with three of four teams from DFW (Keller, Carroll, Flower Mound Marcus). Wolfforth Frenship is the fourth.

Keller faces Marcus at 2 p.m. Friday and Frenship takes on Carroll at 4:30 p.m. The regional final will be noon Saturday.

In 2014, the UIL moved the 5A Region I girls tournament from Midland to Justin Northwest, with Carroll, Coppell, Keller and Hebron as the qualifying teams.

Related content

Girls Soccer

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NASCAR stars do their rendition of Deep in the Heart of Texas

View more video

Sports Videos