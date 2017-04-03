Kennedale girls advance, Hebron boys deny Carroll late

Kennedale rallied behind a pair of Eryka McIntyre goals to earn a berth in this weekend’s Class 4A girls regional tournament by knocking off Midlothian Heritage 2-1 at Mansfield’s R.L. Anderson Stadium.
The two-time defending state champions meets Wylie or Mineral Wells on Friday at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex in North Richland Hills.
Heritage (20-4-3) opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Logan Ybarra served a corner kick to Vicky Reyes and the Jaguars were up 1-0.
Kennedale (21-0-1) answered just over 10 minutes later when Hanna Biles fed McIntyre for the first of her two goals. The second came just under 10 minutes from time, this one a left-footed blast from about 10 yards out into the far back corner of the net. It was McIntyre’s 30th goal of the season and came via long ball from Bailey Crowley.
Melissa 4, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Melissa broke open a close match with two goals early in the second half en route to defeat of the Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis girls (13-10-1) in a 4A Region I quarterfinal.
Gillian Stopinski found the net nine minutes into the game and it was the only scoring in the first half.
The Cardinals (18-3-1) scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half. First it was Amanda Kocsis, and then the first of Kendall Bates’ two goals, to take a commanding 3-0 lead. Bates struck again in the 69th minute to complete the scoring.
Melissa meets the Brownwood–Stephenville winner Friday at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex in North Richland Hills.
Hebron 1, Southlake Carroll 0
The teams played scoreless for more than 79 minutes, but the Hawks snatched victory with just 16 seconds remaining. Caleb Meyer served a corner kick that Landon Gibson converted into the game-winner for Hebron.
It was the third meeting of the year between the teams. Hebron (17-3-2) won the first meeting, 2-1, while Southlake Carroll (17-4-3) defeated the Hawks 4-1 just two weeks ago.
Comments