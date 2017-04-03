Kennedale girls advance, Hebron boys deny Carroll late

1:12 Pudge Rodriguez catches Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams' Opening Night first pitch of the Rangers 2017 season Pause

1:01 Stadium Links brings golf to Texas Rangers Globe Life Park

1:20 Texas Rangers 3B Coach Tony Beasley delivers inspiring rendition of National Anthem on Opening Day

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star

1:38 Drew Robinson and Joey Gallo earn Opening Day roster spots

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:49 Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:27 Habitat for Humanity house built in Sundance Square heads out of downtown