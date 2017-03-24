Thursday’s UIL soccer playoff scores

GIRLS
CLASS 6A
Bi-District Region I
Abilene at Mansfield, 6 p.m. Friday
EP Socorro vs. Odessa, 4 p.m. Friday, Grande Comm. Stadium, Midland
EP El Dorado vs. Midland, 10 a.m. Friday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock
Keller 3, Arlington Lamar 1
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Plano West, 6 p.m. Friday, The Colony HS
Allen vs. TC Nelson, 7 p.m. Friday, Coppell HS
Wolfforth Frenship vs. EP Eastwood
Keller Timber Creek(19-2-3) 2, Arlington 1
EP Franklin vs. Odessa Permian
Odessa Permian at El Paso Franklin, 4:30 p.m. Friday
Arlington Martin 3, Keller Central 1
Plano vs. Hebron
Irving Nimitz vs. Lewisville
Southlake Carroll 2, McKinney Boyd 1 OT
Belton vs. Cedar Hill, 5:30 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5A
Bi-District Region I
Lubbock Monterey at Amarillo Palo Duro, 5 p.m., Fri.
EP Burges vs Canutillo, 7 p.m. Saturday
Amarillo Caprock vs. Abilene Cooper
EP Del Valle vs EP Chapin, 7:30 p.m. Fri.
Grapevine 3, Trimble Tech 0
Wichita Falls 1, Eaton 0
Arlington Heights vs. Colleyville Heritage, 6 p.m. Friday, Scarborough--Handley Field
Wichita Falls Rider 4, Justin Northwest 1
EP Bel Air vs. EP Andress, 9 a.m. Saturday
Amarillo vs. San Angelo Lake View, noon Friday
El Paso vs. EP Eastlake, 7 p.m. Friday
Lubbock Coronado vs. Canyon Randall, 5 p.m. Friday
Aledo vs. Denton Ryan, 6 p.m. Friday, Denton HS
Richland 1, South Hills 0
Denton 6, Boswell 3
Birdville 2, Western Hills 0
Bi-District
Region II
Molina vs. Spruce, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kincaide Stadium
Red Oak 4, Burleson Centennial 0
Samuell vs. Woodrow Wilson, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Forester Field
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Cleburne, 6 p.m. Friday, Burleson Stadium
Hallsville vs. Forney, 7 p.m. Friday, Mineola
Frisco Wakeland 1, McKinney North 0
Highland Park 5, Longview Pine Tree 0
Carrollton Creekview (15-4-1) vs. Frisco Lone Star, 6 p.m. Fri., Lewisville
Mansfield Legacy 3, Granbury 0
Hillcrest vs. Sunset, 6 p.m. Friday at Sprague Stadium
Joshua vs. Midlothian, 6 p.m. Friday, Kennedale
Dal. Adams vs. Kimball, 6 p.m. Friday, Kincaide Stadium
Prosper (22-0-1) vs. Frisco Heritage, 7 p.m. Friday, McKinney Boyd HS
Mesquite Poteet (17-4-0) vs. Texarkana Texas High, 6 p.m. Fri., Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Frisco Centennial (13-2-3) vs. Little Elm, 6 p.m. Fri., Ron Poe Stadium, MKinney
Sulphur Springs vs. Royse City, 6 p.m. Friday, Princeton
CLASS 4A
Bi-District Region I
Wylie vs. Decatur, Thursday late
Clint vs. Lubbock Estacado, 2:30 p.m. Fri., Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
Wichita Falls Hirschi vs. Mineral Wells, late Thursday
Pampa vs. Mountain View, late Thursday
Midlothian Heritage vs. Lake Worth, late Thursday
Argyle bye
Kennedale vs. Life Oak Cliff, 5 p.m. Friday, Life Waxahachie
Celina bye
Borger bye
Bridgeport vs. Brownwood, 9 p.m. Friday
San Elizario bye
Burburnett vs. Stephenville, 5 p.m. Friday
Anna bye
Diamond Hill-Jarvis 4, Waxahachie Life 1
Melissa bye
Alvarado at Castleberry, 2 p.m. Saturday
BOYS
CLASS 6A
Bi-District Region I
Arlington Sam Houston 2, Keller Central 0
EP Socorro vs. Odessa, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland
Abilene vs. Arlington Lamar, 7 p.m. Fri., Shotwell Stadium, Abilene
EP Coronado 2, Midland 1
Belton vs. Nimitz, Saturday
Marcus vs. Allen, Friday
Duncanville vs. Waco Midway
Plano West vs. Lewisville, 7 p.m. Thursday
Midland Lee vs. EP Franklin
Fossil Ridge vs. Paschal, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saginaw HS
EP Montwood vs. Amarillo Tascosa, late Thursday
Arlington Bowie vs. Keller, 8 p.m. Friday, Birdville FA/AC
Carroll vs. McKinney Boyd , 7 p.m. Friday
Grand Prairie vs. Killeen Harker Heights, 8 p.m. Friday
Hebron vs. Plano East, noon Friday
San Angelo vs. Irving, 4 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5A
Bi-District Region I
Abilene Cooper vs. Amarillo Palo Duro
El Paso vs. EP Eastlake
Amarillo vs. San Angelo Lake View
EP Del Valle vs. EP Irvin
Birdville vs. Trimble Tech, late Thursday
Wichita Falls Rider vs. Northwest, late Thursday
South Hills vs. Grapevine, 6 p.m. Friday, Farrington Field
Denton Ryan vs. Saginaw Boswell, late Thursday
EP Bel Air vs. EP Austin
Amarillo Caprock vs. Lubbock, late Thursday
EP Andress vs. Clint Horizon
Lubbock Monterey vs. Dumas, 5 p.m. Friday
Aledo (15-5) vs. Sherman (8-9-3), 8 p.m. Friday, Denton HS
Arlington Heights (18-5) vs. Polytechnic (11-7-1), 8 p.m. Fri. Scarborough-Handley Field
Wichita Falls vs. Brewer, late Thursday
Carter-Riverside vs. North Side, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Farrington Field
Bi-District
Region II
Dal. Adams vs. Dal. Kimball, 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sprague Stadium
Burleson vs. Midlothian (14-4-3), 7 p.m. Friday, R.L. Anderson Stadium
Dallas Conrad 4, Dallas Adamson 1
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Crowley, 8 p.m. Friday, Burleson Stadium
Mount Pleasant vs. Forney, 7 p.m. Friday, Greenville
Frisco Lone Star (13-4-1) vs. Carrollton Creekview, 8 p.m. Friday, Max Goldsmith Stadium, Lewisville
Lovejoy vs. Sulphur Springs, 8 p.m. Friday, Princeton
Prosper (15-2-2) vs. Frisco Centennial (11-8-0), late Thursday
Cleburne 2, Waxahachie 0
Dal. Hillcrest vs. Dal. Sunset (10-5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sprague Stadium
Everman vs. Mansfield Summit, 6 p.m. Friday, Crowley HS
Dal. Wilson vs. Dal. Jefferson, 7 p.m. Friday, Franklin Stadium
Frisco Heritage 2, Carrollton Turner 1
Mesquite Poteet (10-1-9) vs. Marshall, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Tyler Lee
Frisco Wakeland (15-4-1) vs. Carrollton Smith, late Thursday
Longview Pine Tree (12-5-2) vs. Highland Park (10-6-5), late Thursday
CLASS 4A
Bi-District Region I
Abilene Wylie vs. Burkburnett, Friday
Clint vs. Lubb. Easacado, 5 p.m. Friday
Bridgeport vs. Brownwood, 6 p.m. Friday
Borger vs. EP Mountain View
Life Oak Cliff vs. Kennedale (8-7-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Life Waxahachie
Gainesville bye
Castleberry 6, Waxahachie Life 1
Anna bye
Pampa bye
Decatur vs. Mineral Wells
San Elizario bye
Stephenville vs. WF Hirschi
Melissa bye
Diamond Hill-Jarvis 2, Midlothian Heritage 1 OT
Argyle bye
Alvarado (15-5) vs. Benbrook, 7:45 p.m. Fri., Crowley HS
