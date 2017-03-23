Dynamic duo send Keller Timber Creek into girls soccer area round

The Keller Timber Creek Falcons have made the postseason every year since starting a UIL girls soccer program in 2010.
On a windy Thursday night, they won a bi-district title for a fifth time.
The Falcons managed to battle windy conditions to hold off Arlington 2-1 in a Class 6A bi-district game at Fossil Ridge High School.
“We wanted to go against the wind in the first half, that was the plan, and weather the storm and then hopefully get a little boost from it in the second half,” Timber Creek coach Mike King said.
The Colts, who finished third in District 4-6A, held possession for most of the first half, but Timber Creek (19-2-3) fought against the weather to hold even nearing halftime.
Falcons senior Haley Ward, the Star-Telegram area’s leading scorer, booted her 40th goal of the season at the 30th-minute mark off a feed from junior and SMU commit Courtney Sebazco, who leads the area with 32 assists.
“It was a break-away, which we didn’t get many of in the first half because of the wind,” said Ward, who’s signed to Texas Woman’s University. “We just communicated and got us a goal.”
Leading 1-0 at the break and for most of the second half, the Falcons (19-2-3) extended the lead on Sebazco’s 28th goal of the year with 23 minutes left.
“We just split the ball like we always do and find the gaps,” Sebazco said.
Arlington (16-6) stayed in it with two big saves from sophomore goalie Hannah Falk and Caroline Pool’s 15th score to make it 2-1 with 10 minutes left.
Comments