Lamar smothered by Keller player’s hat trick

Rebecca Keane’s hat trick propelled Keller past Arlington Lamar 3-1 in a girls Class 6A bi-district soccer matchup at Pennington Field on Thursday.
Keller (18-2-2) controlled the majority of possession and almost got on the board seconds into the match when Karlie Johnson found herself in on goal but fired just over the crossbar.
The Indians came close again in the seventh minute as Gabriella Coleman worked down the left side before centering to an open AK Ward, who unleased a shot from 10 yards out that was deftly turned away by Lamar keeper Laycee Carpenter.
Ward had another chance seven minutes later, when she got Carpenter on the ground, but pushed a shot just inches wide.
Carpenter did well to keep Lamar (15-9) in the game in the first half and was called on again less than a minute later, again to thwart Ward, who had used some clever footwork to free herself of a defender and forced Carpenter to dive right for the save.
Keller finally broke through in the 17th minute. Makenna Pate poked a pass through the Vikings’ back line for Keane to run onto. Keane took her time to find an opening past Carpenter to make it 1-0.
Lamar managed just one shot in the first half, but came out attacking in the second. Three minutes in, freshman Mia Paladini leveled the score. She slotted the ball into the left side of the goal after Keller had trouble clearing in defense.
The Indians went back in front for good in the 54th minute. Ward beat the off-side trap but then was tackled from behind for a penalty. Keane finished the job by blasting the shot off the hands of Carpenter.
Three minutes later, Keane completed her hat trick, again assisted by Ward.
