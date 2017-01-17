Senior forward becomes Byron Nelson’s all time scoring leader

Trophy Club Nelson went to Waco on Friday and shut out Midway 6-0.
When senior forward Ansley Bunger scored to make it 3-0 with 28:11 left in the first half, it was a little more special than any other goal in her career.
“When I scored, I threw my hands up in the air overjoyed because I knew once I got that goal I beat the record,” she said.
Bunger, an Arkansas commit, scored and broke the program’s career scoring record. With three goals this season, Bunger has 52 in her career with the Bobcats, beating the previous record set by Marchelle Davis.
“Beating the all time scoring record has been a goal of mine since freshman year,” Bunger said. “These past three years I have worked extremely hard to achieve it and I plan to continue that this season.”
Nelson comes into the week ranked No. 5 in the state by Top Drawer Soccer.
Bunger, who was fifth among area players with 29 goals last season, has had quite the high school career. She made the state all-tournament team her freshman year, and has been named district Offensive MVP and first team all state in back-to-back seasons.
“Byron Nelson soccer has meant a lot to me since freshman year, not only are the players good teammates, but they’re also like my second family,” she said. “The coaches played a major role as well because if it weren't for them, I wouldn’t have achieved the goal I set out to beat.”
Comments