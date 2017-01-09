Girls Soccer

January 9, 2017 6:08 PM

Timber Creek’s Ward, Central’s Sutherland win Players of the Week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

As the soccer season gets underway, the first dfwVarsity Players of the Week have been voted - both from Keller ISD schools.

Timber Creek’s Haley Ward scored five times during the Rex King Memorial tournament including a hat trick during the championship game vs. Odessa Permian. The Falcons won 7-0. Ward, a Texas Women’s University commit, was named Co-MVP of the tourney with teammate Courtney Sebazco.

Others on the ballot included Burleson Centennial’s Casie Watson, Burleson’s Madison Ezell and Southlake Carroll’s Sydney Nobles.

Keller Central’s Calum Sutherland scored three times at the Woodlands Kilt Cup. He had two vs. Round Rock Stony Point then scored the game-winner in an upset win over No. 3 Brownsville Rivera. Sutherland was the Chargers kicker during the football season.

Others on the ballot included Alvarado’s Trevor Stovall, Brewer’s Nick Davila and Arlington’s Ben Carroll.

Related content

Girls Soccer

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Craig family lawyers respond to officer's suspension

View more video

Sports Videos