Timber Creek’s Ward, Central’s Sutherland win Players of the Week

As the soccer season gets underway, the first dfwVarsity Players of the Week have been voted - both from Keller ISD schools.
Timber Creek’s Haley Ward scored five times during the Rex King Memorial tournament including a hat trick during the championship game vs. Odessa Permian. The Falcons won 7-0. Ward, a Texas Women’s University commit, was named Co-MVP of the tourney with teammate Courtney Sebazco.
Others on the ballot included Burleson Centennial’s Casie Watson, Burleson’s Madison Ezell and Southlake Carroll’s Sydney Nobles.
Congrats 2 Timber Crk's @haley_ward22 on GIRLS SOC POW! TX Women's commit 5G, 3 in champ game, Falcons won Rex King, Ward Co MVP #txhssoccer pic.twitter.com/1Mb4eQKsP9— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 9, 2017
Keller Central’s Calum Sutherland scored three times at the Woodlands Kilt Cup. He had two vs. Round Rock Stony Point then scored the game-winner in an upset win over No. 3 Brownsville Rivera. Sutherland was the Chargers kicker during the football season.
Others on the ballot included Alvarado’s Trevor Stovall, Brewer’s Nick Davila and Arlington’s Ben Carroll.
Congrats to Central's @CalumSuth4 on BOYS SOC POW! Sutherland scored 3 times at Woodlands Kilt Cup, GW vs #3 Brownsville Rivera #txhssoccer pic.twitter.com/RDz1PgvVp9— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 9, 2017
