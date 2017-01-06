Icy cold limits National Elite Prep soccer to short slate indoors at TCU

Weather continued to have a major impact Friday on the National Elite Prep Showcase, even if not necessarily on the field on the girls soccer tournament’s second day.
All the games — those that could be played — were moved indoors to the Sam Baugh Indoor Facility at TCU. Some teams opted against playing Friday, citing concerns over travel because of snowy and possibly icy weather. Logistics have been an ongoing struggle for both organizers and participants.
“The hardest part is when you’re a public school and trying to get buses scheduled,” Arlington Martin coach Sabina Harrington said. “I was on the phone all night and this morning trying to get things settled. We ended up having to take two rental vans today.”
Several teams skipped play Friday while others juggled schedules to fit in shortened games.
When the Warriors finally stepped on the pitch against Sachse on Friday afternoon, they lost 2-0. Martin lost to Coppell 1-0 on Thursday.
“We’re 0-2 now to start the season, and we don’t lose a whole lot over at Martin,” Harrington said. “It’s tough to take, but at the same time, we’re playing ranked teams in all seven of our opening games. We’re playing a really tough schedule, but I like that because it makes us better. It exposes everything we need to work on. This is a great showcase to play in because you see really good teams.”
Harrington insisted her team loves the challenge and enjoys the tournament every year.
Trophy Club Byron Nelson, another area team that loves the Showcase, kicked off at 9:30 a.m. Friday against Sierra Canyon, Calif. Nelson, No. 12 in the national winter rankings by TopDrawerSoccer.com, won the match 1-0 after handling Belton 5-0 on Thursday.
“At first I was thinking I’m not sure that’s a great idea,” Nelson coach Philip Salyer said of the early indoor start. “But it’s certainly better than playing outside today. I think it was still good for us to get a game in against a very good team. That’s why we play in this tournament is because you’ve got the best teams.”
In other notable matches Friday, winter nationally rnaked No. 1 Flower Mound Marcus held off No. 4 Liberty, Calif., 4-3.
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic edged Grace Brethren of California 1-0 on a late Emily Keoughan goal.
Keller Central and San Angelo Central played to a 2-2 draw.
