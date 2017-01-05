Kennedale unveils soccer state title monuments

In the past two years, girls soccer at Kennedale combined to go 51-4-1, 21-0-1 at home, but more impressive – the Wildcats won back-to-back UIL state soccer titles.
On Thursday, the team unveiled both monuments for its 2015 and 2016 championships in front of the school’s football stadium.
"It’s really rewarding, a lot of hard work went into this, two state titles," Allie Thornton said. "It’s definitely a cool thing to go back and look at, years from now."
Thornton and Kylie Deel are just two of five that graduated in the spring, finishing their first semesters of college.
"It was a pretty great feeling getting to see how cool it was and to see two up there," said Deel, now at Angelo State.
Thornton is the school’s all time scoring leader with 133 goals, a career-high 42 this past season, and was a four-time district MVP. At SMU, she had a team-high-tying 10 goals and was named All-Conference in the fall.
Deel made all district every year, and was Defensive MVP two years ago.
"To put up two at one moment, with great players like these girls here and those in the past, it’s kind of surreal to think that years later, I’ll be walking by and they’ll still be there and the accomplishments we’ve done,” coach Michael Strange said. "It’s pretty cool feeling."
