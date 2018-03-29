Longtime husband of former Granbury girls basketball coach Leta Andrews dies

David Andrews, the longtime husband of former Granbury girls basketball coach Leta Andrews, died Wednesday at the couple's home north of Granbury, according to the Hood County News.

David Andrews was a graduate of Granbury High School and was a star athlete, particularly on the baseball team. He worked for the Granbury Independent School District in the late 1970s as tax assessor-collector, according to a Granbury ISD post on Facebook. After his retirement and their return to Granbury in the early 1990s, Andrews was a regular fixture at the high school and even drove the school bus for the Lady Pirates' out of town games.

Before Leta Andrews retired in 2014 as the nation's winningest high school basketball coach, she and her husband would often go to games featuring upcoming opponents or to watch her junior varsity teams play. She and David would sit in the stands both scouting and simply enjoying the sport they both loved.

Leta and David Andrews had been married nearly 60 years.

Leta Andrews won 1,416 games and led 15 teams to state tournament berths over a 52-year coaching career that included stops in Tolar, Gustine, Comanche, Granbury and Corpus Christi Calallen. She won her lone state title in 1990 with a Calallen a team led by Amy Acuff, who would finish fourth in the high jump at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.





Earlier this year, KERA aired a documentary titled “It’s All in the Game: The Leta Andrews Story.” Narrated by Hall of Fame player Bill Walton, it told of her upbringing on the family farm outside of Granbury.

Along with interviews of former players like 14-year WNBA veteran Jia Perkins and coaching colleagues such as Jodi Conradt, there is archival footage of Andrews’ high school playing days at Granbury, where she twice led the Lady Pirates to the state championship game.



