How does this Timberview team stack up against last year’s state runner-up?

If this year’s Mansfield Timberview girls basketball team is better than last year’s state runner-up squad, there could be a long run of playoff games and state tournament plans ahead.

The Lady Wolves have now completed their third straight season without a district loss.

They’re set to begin their playoff schedule with a Monday game against Everman.

With so many elements of success this year as last year, can this team be even better?

At this stage of the season, both teams had just two losses. This year’s two losses have been at a combined three point differential (Loss to Duncanville, 56-54, and to Cedar Hill in double-overtime, 82-81).

With a record at 34-2, to the best recollection of Timberview head coach Kit Kyle, this may well mark the most regular-season wins of any Timberview team.

So, what’s the difference in the two teams?

Granted, the final tale won’t be told until the final whistle of the season, but the current edition has a lot going for it.

“You really think about how teams compare to the previous years in November and December,” Kyle said. “One’s not necessarily better than the other, but I do see some differences. One, we have a better half-court defensive team this year. Two, we’re a more balanced scoring team.”

Much of that equation is due to the graduation of Chennedy Carter, a rising star now at Texas A&M who dominated play for the Lady Wolves last year.

This year, those points are being spread amongst players like Lauryn Thompson, Destiny Jackson, N’Denasija Collins, Kennedy Wilson and others.

“With the pieces we have, we don’t have just one player that can consistently score. We have five that can score in double figures on any night. They have to choose their poison with this team,” Kyle added.

Now comes the new season — the postseason — when slates are wiped clean and the fortunes or failures can come on any given night.

“When the playoffs start, it’s a new season and with it comes excitement and anxiety and energy,” Kyle said. “This team’s been pointed in their goals and want to prove they belong with those other teams. They go on the court hungry.”

Even without the final accomplishment and reputation to be hung around the necks of this group of young ladies, how does Kyle feel this team will be remembered?

“I think it will be for how well they played together and that they’re such a fun group to watch,” she said.

This team will graduate five seniors, only one of which is a starter. So there may well be the same comparisons to be made next year to this year’s latest edition of a Timberview dynasty-in-the-making.