A girls basketball player from Kerrville-Tivy (in blue) was suspended just two games after sucker punching a player from South San Antonio during a game in November.
Girls Basketball

Girls assault on basketball floor only earns two-game suspension from UIL

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 09, 2018 03:46 PM

Apparently, the UIL isn’t that concerned with protecting high school athletes.

A girls basketball player for Kerrville Tivy was given a public reprimand, placed on probation for the remainder of the season and suspended just two games after shoving another player during a game.

    Kerville Tivy senior McKenzie Dill sucker punched South San Antonio sophomore Destiny Hilliary during a game in November.

Kerville Tivy senior McKenzie Dill sucker punched South San Antonio sophomore Destiny Hilliary during a game in November.

Courtesy of @Yolivansanford

Senior McKenzie Dill sucker-punched South San Antonio sophomore Destiny Hilliary from behind with her elbow during a game in November. Hilliary fell to the floor and then collapsed again after trying to get up. The assault happened as the teams ran the floor. Dill was following Hilliary from behind after wrestling down a defensive rebound on the other end.

Multiple doctors diagnosed her with a concussion.

Kerrville Tivy’s head coach is the mother of McKenzie Dill.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

