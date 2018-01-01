How good would a one-school Keller girls basketball team be?

That the Keller school district is rife with girls basketball talent is a given.
We’re talking about a school district that includes the two-time defending district champion in Keller High School, along with last season’s MVP, Coach of the Year (former Keller skipper Doug Sporrer) and the Offensive MVP in 3-6A — all represented by KISD programs.
Keller Timber Creek earned a playoff berth in 2016-17, and Keller schools accounted for 13 of the 27 all-district selections last season.
One can only imagine what kind of team the district would produce if the district only had one high school, and while that will clearly never happen, here is what the starting line up of a single-team school district might look like.
Mallory Lockhart, Guard, Keller
A first-team all-state selection last season, Lockhart led the Lady Indians to a regional semifinals appearance in 2016-2017 campaign, before Keller came up short against eventual state champions Duncanville.
Lockhart (Oklahoma City University) averaged 11 points per game during Keller’s playoff run and was selected as the district’s Most Valuable player along the way.
The 5’7” point guard has a 90.2 free throw percentage and is 39 percent from the field, averaging 19 points and 2.6 assists per game.
Lockhart would serve as an integral part of a dangerous back court for the district’s team.
Carson LeCroy, Guard, Keller Central
With our point guard in place, now we need a shooting guard to complete a potent back court.
LeCroy averaged just under 12 points per game for the Lady Chargers through the first five games in December, helping to lead Central to a 4-1 mark over that stretch.
LeCroy, who committed in November to Southwestern College in Kansas, is deadly from the perimeter and has one of the strongest work ethics coach Jennifer Crawford has ever coached, she said in an earlier interview this season.
“Carson can flat out shoot the 3,” Crawford said. “She also puts in countless hours of work outside practice and studies the game.”
Sydney Nunley, Forward, Keller Timber Creek
A big part of the reason that Timber Creek reached the postseason in 2016-2017 was the play of this Timber Creek forward.
Nunley scored 17 points in the game against Haltom last year that clinched a playoff berth for the Lady Falcons, and her efforts throughout the season were rewarded with a first-team all-district selection.
One of the stronger transition players in 3-6A, ESPN.com said of Nunley that she “pushes tempo, attacks the rim ... is quick off the bounce, drives, finds the rim in traffic,” and is “developing deep threat consistency.”
Lauryn Daigle, Forward, Keller Central
The Central power forward is not only a solid offensive player, averaging 7.1 points per game through the second week of December, but is also a great rebounder, averaging nearly seven boards per game over the same span.
Daigle has helped the Lady Chargers to a 12-8 record early in district play, and she and plays well on both sides of the ball, averaging a steal per game.
Sydney McQuietor, Post, Keller
Though just a sophomore, McQuietor has already impressed coach Kate Goldberg with her versatility.
McQuietor scored 13 points through the Lady Indians’ first two district games, both victories, and Goldberg said in an earlier interview that the sophomore post is a future standout.
“She is a player who gets better every day,” Goldberg said. “She has a huge presence in the lane, but can also run, pass, and slash like a guard.”
Emma Taylor, Guard, Keller
It almost feels wrong to have Taylor as a sixth woman on any team, because the Keller guard is such a prolific scorer and good all-around player.
Taylor averaged 20 points per game through her first two district contests, and as Goldberg said in a prior interview, she has all of the potential in the world.
“Emma’s one of the most versatile guards I have ever coached,” Goldberg said. “She is extremely athletic and a threat at every aspect of the game.”
Honorable mentions
Lauryn Freeman, Keller Timber Creek
Alana Antwine, Keller Central
Zaria Stevenson, Fossil Ridge
Addy Kateba, Fossil Ridge
Comments