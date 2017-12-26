High school landscape shifts to basketball, holiday tournaments

Now that football’s done, area high schools make the full shift into basketball with a host of holiday tournaments throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The Mansfield ISD coaches open up gymnasiums at four schools beginning Wednesday for the 15th annual Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational. This three-day event is at Summit, Timberview, Mansfield and Lake Ridge high schools.
Then it’s the grandaddy of them all in Tarrant County with the 60th annual Whataburger tournament, highlighted by the Orange Division boys bracket at Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.
Among the teams in the Orange Division will be defending Class 5A state champion Mansfield Timberview. The Timberwolves are led by the dynamic backcourt of guard Isaac Likekele, who is committed to Fresno State, and Chris Mullins, who signed early with Rice.
This three-day event also has Blue Divisions in boys and girls. The boys tournament is at Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School, and the girls are at Saginaw High.
The 20th annual Fort Worth ISD Classic boys tournament begins Wednesday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.
GIRLS
Wednesday’s schedule
MANSFIELD SPRING CREEK BARBEQUE INVITATIONAL
Amarillo vs. Richland at Summit HS, 8 a.m.
MacArthur vs. Flower Mound at Summit, 9:45 a.m.
Fort Bend Hightower at Summit, 11:30 a.m.
Alen vs. Lamar, 1:15 p.m. at Summit
Hous. Cypress Ranch vs. Amar. Tascosa at Timberview HS, 8 a.m.
Prosper vs. Martin at Timberview, 9:45 a.m.
Humble Atascocita vs. Little Elm at Timberview, 11:30 a.m.
Katy Tompkins at Timberview, 1:15 p.m.
Canyon vs. Alvin Shadow Creek at Mansfield HS, 8 a.m.
The Colony vs. Hous. Cypress Creek at Mansfield, 9:45 a.m.
Crowley at Mansfield, 11:30 a.m.
Cedar Hill vs. Denton Guyer at Mansfield, 1:15 p.m.
Bowie vs. Crosby at Lake Ridge HS, 8 a.m.
Pflugerville at Lake Ridge, 9:45 a.m.
Mansfield Legacy vs. Austin Bowie at Lake Ridge, 11:30 a.m.
South Grand Prairie vs. McKinney at Lake Ridge, 1:15 p.m.
BOYS
Thursday’s schedule
FWISD BOYS CLASSIC
at Wilkerson-Greines AC, Fort Worth
Denton vs. Arlington Heights, 8 a.m.
Plano West vs. Dallas Spruce, 9:30 a.m.
FM Marcus vs. Abilene, 11 a.m.
Killeen Ellison vs. Southwest Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Keller Central vs. WF Rider, 2 p.m.
Lewisville vs. Killeen Shoemaker, 3:30 p.m.
Austin LBJ vs. South Hills, 5 p.m.
Dunbar vs. Sam Houston, 6:30 p.m.
WHATABURGER ORANGE DIVISION
at Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City
San Antonio Wagner vs. South Grand Prairie, 10 a.m.
Arl. Bowie vs. Spring Dekaney, 11:30 a.m.
Katy Tompkins vs. Timberview, 1 p.m.
South Garland vs. DeSoto, 2:30 p.m.
Richardson Pearce vs. Denton Guyer, 4 p.m.
Litte Rock Parkview vs. Birdville, 5:30 p.m.
North Crowley vs. Waxahachie, 7 p.m.
Houston Sam Houston vs. Northwest, 8:30 p.m.
MORITZ DEALERSHIPS HOLIDAY CLASSIC
at Aledo HS
Keller vs. Burleson Centennial at Main gym, 9 a.m.
Universal Academy vs. Timber Creek at PE gym, 9 a.m.
McKinney vs. Mansfield Summit at Main gym, 10:30 a.m.
Everman vs. Mansfield at PE gym, 10:30 a.m.
Dallas Molinavs. Aledo at Main gym, noon
Terrell vs. Weatherford at PE gym, noon
Paschal vs. Oakridge at Main gym, 1:30 p.m.
Arlington vs. Western Hills at PE gym, 1:30 p.m.
