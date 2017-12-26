Mansfield Timberview guard Isaac Likekele is heading to Fresno State next season. The Timberwolves are the defending Class 5A state champions.
Mansfield Timberview guard Isaac Likekele is heading to Fresno State next season. The Timberwolves are the defending Class 5A state champions. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Mansfield Timberview guard Isaac Likekele is heading to Fresno State next season. The Timberwolves are the defending Class 5A state champions. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Girls Basketball

High school landscape shifts to basketball, holiday tournaments

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

December 26, 2017 02:24 PM

Now that football’s done, area high schools make the full shift into basketball with a host of holiday tournaments throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Mansfield ISD coaches open up gymnasiums at four schools beginning Wednesday for the 15th annual Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational. This three-day event is at Summit, Timberview, Mansfield and Lake Ridge high schools.

Then it’s the grandaddy of them all in Tarrant County with the 60th annual Whataburger tournament, highlighted by the Orange Division boys bracket at Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.

Among the teams in the Orange Division will be defending Class 5A state champion Mansfield Timberview. The Timberwolves are led by the dynamic backcourt of guard Isaac Likekele, who is committed to Fresno State, and Chris Mullins, who signed early with Rice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This three-day event also has Blue Divisions in boys and girls. The boys tournament is at Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School, and the girls are at Saginaw High.

The 20th annual Fort Worth ISD Classic boys tournament begins Wednesday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.

GIRLS

Wednesday’s schedule

MANSFIELD SPRING CREEK BARBEQUE INVITATIONAL

Amarillo vs. Richland at Summit HS, 8 a.m.

MacArthur vs. Flower Mound at Summit, 9:45 a.m.

Fort Bend Hightower at Summit, 11:30 a.m.

Alen vs. Lamar, 1:15 p.m. at Summit

Hous. Cypress Ranch vs. Amar. Tascosa at Timberview HS, 8 a.m.

Prosper vs. Martin at Timberview, 9:45 a.m.

Humble Atascocita vs. Little Elm at Timberview, 11:30 a.m.

Katy Tompkins at Timberview, 1:15 p.m.

Canyon vs. Alvin Shadow Creek at Mansfield HS, 8 a.m.

The Colony vs. Hous. Cypress Creek at Mansfield, 9:45 a.m.

Crowley at Mansfield, 11:30 a.m.

Cedar Hill vs. Denton Guyer at Mansfield, 1:15 p.m.

Bowie vs. Crosby at Lake Ridge HS, 8 a.m.

Pflugerville at Lake Ridge, 9:45 a.m.

Mansfield Legacy vs. Austin Bowie at Lake Ridge, 11:30 a.m.

South Grand Prairie vs. McKinney at Lake Ridge, 1:15 p.m.

BOYS

Thursday’s schedule

FWISD BOYS CLASSIC

at Wilkerson-Greines AC, Fort Worth

Denton vs. Arlington Heights, 8 a.m.

Plano West vs. Dallas Spruce, 9:30 a.m.

FM Marcus vs. Abilene, 11 a.m.

Killeen Ellison vs. Southwest Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Keller Central vs. WF Rider, 2 p.m.

Lewisville vs. Killeen Shoemaker, 3:30 p.m.

Austin LBJ vs. South Hills, 5 p.m.

Dunbar vs. Sam Houston, 6:30 p.m.

WHATABURGER ORANGE DIVISION

at Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City

San Antonio Wagner vs. South Grand Prairie, 10 a.m.

Arl. Bowie vs. Spring Dekaney, 11:30 a.m.

Katy Tompkins vs. Timberview, 1 p.m.

South Garland vs. DeSoto, 2:30 p.m.

Richardson Pearce vs. Denton Guyer, 4 p.m.

Litte Rock Parkview vs. Birdville, 5:30 p.m.

North Crowley vs. Waxahachie, 7 p.m.

Houston Sam Houston vs. Northwest, 8:30 p.m.

MORITZ DEALERSHIPS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

at Aledo HS

Keller vs. Burleson Centennial at Main gym, 9 a.m.

Universal Academy vs. Timber Creek at PE gym, 9 a.m.

McKinney vs. Mansfield Summit at Main gym, 10:30 a.m.

Everman vs. Mansfield at PE gym, 10:30 a.m.

Dallas Molinavs. Aledo at Main gym, noon

Terrell vs. Weatherford at PE gym, noon

Paschal vs. Oakridge at Main gym, 1:30 p.m.

Arlington vs. Western Hills at PE gym, 1:30 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square

    A fire Monday night burned a mini mall in the historic square in Denton.

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square 0:13

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas explains visit to Cowboys locker room 1:32

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas explains visit to Cowboys locker room
2:25

"Days of Glory" for Texas high school football players

View More Video