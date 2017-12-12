Trinity, Bell get ready for one of the toughest districts in Texas

The importance of the start of the district girls basketball schedule is seen in the misnomer often used for the games already played so far.
The ‘preseason’ is a term normally referenced by coaches when they are actually referring to the non-district portion of their schedule.
But everyone knows it’s a new season when district rolls around.
Teams such as Euless Trinity (5-9) and L.D. Bell (7-5), have improving their season marks prior to their respective district openers. Their district records, though, are all that count.
Never miss a local story.
In District 5-6A, there’s little hope that anybody will make it through without a loss.
“District is tough,” said Trinity’s head coach, Doug Sporrer, who’s starting his first year with the Trojans after moving from Keller. “It’s pretty balanced,” he said of 5-6A.
Trinity led off with a close 46-43 loss to Southlake Carroll and will host Lewisville on Tuesday, then play at Trophy Club Nelson on Friday.
“Our pre-district games have made us better, no doubt. We just need to do a better job of putting all four quarters together. The potential is there. We are getting much-needed experience as we go,” Sporrer said.
Bell is on an upward slope in its rebuilding quest after losing four starters from last year. The Raiders are doing the build based on a roster of just two seniors and four each of sophomores and juniors.
Blue Raiders head coach Andy Bloodworth said two of their early season losses have been buzzer-beaters and that they’re just now hitting their stride.
“District is really competitive with very good teams,” Bloodworth said prior to their initial district games with Flower Mound Marcus, at Hebron and then at home against Flower Mound on Friday. The Raiders defeated Marcus 52-41 last Friday.
“We’re looking forward to the district schedule in hopes of making the playoffs this season,” Bloodworth noted.
The playoffs may be an ultimate goal, but Trinity is using the clean slate to focus on what’s immediately ahead.
“We’re just focused on getting better each game,” Sporrer said. “We’re not focused on the standings right now. It’s kind of like the first half of a game. Just play your best and let the score take care of itself.”
Comments