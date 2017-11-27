College recruiters will be squabbling over these North Texas girls standouts

Some of the best girls high school basketball talent in Texas can be found in Northeast Tarrant County.
Several local athletes have already signed to play college ball, and younger players are looking to those girls as examples of what they need to do if they wish to play at the next level as well.
Many of those younger players, the next batch so to speak, are already showing enough promise that their coaches believe they, too, have what it takes to eventually compete at the college level.
Keller High School
Coach: Kate Goldberg
Players who have already signed: Mallory Lockhart (Oklahoma City University)
The next batch: Emma Taylor and Sydney McQuietor
Why Emma and Sydney: Goldberg said that Taylor can pretty much do whatever is asked of her, which has made the Keller sophomore invaluable this season.
“Emma’s one of the most versatile guards I have ever coached,” Goldberg said. “She is extremely athletic and a threat at every aspect of the game.”
McQuietor presents a strong inside game as expected, but Goldberg said it’s what the sophomore post does in the rest of her game that makes her a true force.
“She gets better every day,” Goldberg said. “She has a huge presence in the lane but can run, pass and slash like a guard.”
Haslet Eaton
Coach: Rusty Johnson
Players who have already signed: None
The next batch: Molly Gideon
Why Molly: A first-team all-district section in 2016-2017, Gideon has already visited a couple of schools and is looking for a good fit.
“We expect a big season from her,” Johnson said. “She will have an opportunity to play at some level beyond high school, and we look forward to having her lead us this year and see what develops for her beyond this season.”
Grapevine
Coach: Gregory Gay
Players who have already signed: None
The next batch: Dasha MacMillan
Why Dasha: In the Lady Mustangs’ first game this season, MacMillan scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, after averaging nine points per game in the 2016-2017 season.
“Dasha will play at the next level,” Gay said. “She is 6 foot and can play both the guard and post position. She shoots the three very well and can post up for us as well.”
MacMillan already has interest from The University of New Orleans.
Southlake Carroll
Coach: Teri Morrison
Players who have already signed: Abby Zeitsiff, Saint Leo University (Div. II)
The next batch: Anna Gilliatt
Why Anna: Gilliatt averaged 14.5 points through her two first games of the season, and Morrison said that the Carroll guard has developed a well-rounded game.
“Anna is versatile,” Morrison said. “She can shoot the three-ball and get to the rim.”
Keller Central
Coach: Jennifer Crawford
Players who have already signed: None
The next batch: Carson Lecroy and Rae Green
Why Carson and Rae: Lecroy is already being recruited by Southwestern College in Kansas and Southwestern University in Georgetown, and Crawford said with good reason.
“She’s a great kid,” Crawford said. “Carson’s smart, can flat-out shoot the three and puts in countless hours of work outside practice and studies the game.”
Crawford said that Green has impressed her because of of the adversity she’s faced and how she’s dealt with that and still managed to compete at a high level.
“Rae plays basketball with a broken back,” Crawford said. “She loves the game and is willing to push through the pain to play the game she loves. She is a threat inside and outside.”
Colleyville Heritage
Coach: Dianna Sager
Players who have already signed: Bryn Gerlich (Oklahoma State)
The next batch: She’Ray Wilson and Janhvi Babaria
Why She’Ray and Janhvi: “Whenever we have scouts out, they always ask about her,” Sager said of Wilson. “She is a really athletic kid. She is a left-handed shooter, and she creates match-up problems all the time. She will definitely play at the next level.”
Sager said that Babaria is simply great from beyond the perimeter.
“She is a really good shooter, and she can hit the three,” Sager said. “She can pretty much knock it down from anywhere on the court, but I think she his seven three-pointers in one game last year on JV, so we are expecting big things from her.”
