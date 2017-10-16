Mansfield Timberview No. 2 in 5A; Arlington Lamar, Bowie, Keller ranks in 6A

Girls basketball starts practice on Wednesday, Boys start on Oct. 25.
CLASS 6A
1. Duncanville
2. Cy-Ranch
3. Pflugerville
4. Converse Judson
5. Clear Springs
6. South Grand Prairie
7. Dekaney
8. John Tyler
9. Arlington Lamar
10. Clear Creek
11. Skyline
12. Keller
13. Langham Creek
14. San Antonio Brandeis
15. Cibolo Steele
16. San Antonio Johnson
17. Arlington Bowie
18. Clear Falls
19. Rockwall
20. Laredo Alexander
21. Seven Lakes
22. North Shore
23. Plano
24. Klein
25. Vista Ridge
CLASS 5A
1. Canyon
2. Timberview
3. Barbers Hill
4. Amarillo
5. Frisco Liberty
6. Flour Bluff
7. Austin High
8. Georgetown
9. Colleyville Heritage
10. The Colony
11. Tomball Memorial
12. Denton Ryan
13. Kerrville Tivy
14. Prosper
15. Ozen
16. Birdville
17. Corpus Christi Carroll
18. Lone Star
19. College Station
20. Brownville Vet Mem
21. Mansfield Summit
22. Houston Madison
23. Trimble Tech
24. Boswell
25. Laredo Cigarroa
CLASS 4A
1. Liberty Hill
2. Godley
3. Argyle
4. Tatum
5. Madisonville
6. Levelland
7. Wharton
8. Houston Wheatley
9. Sweeny
10. Kennedale
11. Gilmer
12. Ranchview
13. Devine
14. Stephenville
15. Navasota
16. Orange Grove
17. Glen Rose
18. Bullard
19. Cleveland
20. Boerne
21. Denver City
22. Fredericksburg
23. Abilene Wylie
24. Gatesville
25. Dallas Lincoln
CLASS 3A
1. Canadian
2. Wall
3. Teague
4. Mount Vernon
5. Goliad
6. Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill
7. Winnsboro
8. Little River Academy
9. Odem
10. Bowie
11. Jim Ned
12. Poth
13. Pottsboro
14. Marion
15. Hitchcock
16. Crockett
17. Brock
18. Sunnyvale
19. Woodville
20. Palacios
21. San Diego
22. Franklin
23. Littlefield
24. Life Oak Cliff
25. Hallettsville
CLASS 2A
1. Panhandle
2. Martins Mill
3. Weimar
4. Woden
5. Tenaha
6. Claude
7. San Saba
8. Era
9. LaPoynor
10. Sundown
11. Windthorst
12. Falls City
13. Bells
14. Centerville
15. Port Aransas
16. Irion County
17. Haskell
18. Stratford
19. Grapeland
20. Union Grove
21. Hico
22. Mason
23. Evadale
24. Abernathy
25. Holland
CLASS 1A
1. Nazareth
2. Dodd City
3. Garden City
4. Slocum
5. O'Donnell
6. White Deer
7. Slidell
8. Moulton
9. Paducah
10. Huckabay
11. Klondike
12. Martinsville
13. Spur
14. Lipan
15. Nueces Canyon
16. Hermleigh
17. McLean
18. May
19. Saltillo
20. McMullen County
21. Eula
22. Leakey
23. Roby
24. Happy
25. Blum
TAPPS 6A/SPC
1. Dallas Bishop Lynch
2. Kinkaid
3. Houston Christian
4. Plano Prestonwood
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal
6. San Antonio Incarnate Word
7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran
8. Houston St. Agnes Academy
9. Fort Worth Trinity Valley
10. Houston The Village School
TAPPS 5A/SPC
1. Dallas Christian
2. San Antonio Christian
3. Houston Westbury Christian
4. San Antonio Christian
5. Austin St. Michael's Catholic
6. Houston Second Baptist
7. Tyler Grace Community
8. Austin Regents Austin
9. Midland Christian
10. Tyler All Saints Episcopal
TAPPS 4A/SPC
1. Houston Lutheran North
2. Lubbock Trinity Christian
3. Marble Falls Faith Marble Falls
4. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian
5. Austin Brentwood Christian
6. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian
7. Austin Texas for Deaf
8. Arlington Pantego Christian
9. League City Bay Area Christian
10. Arlington Grace Prep
TAPPS 3A/SPC
1. Beaumont Legacy
2. Temple Central Texas Christian
3. Midland Classical
4. Denton Calvary
5. Hallettsville Sacred Heart
6. Tomball Rosehill
7. San Antonio Keystone
8. San Antonio Lutheran
9. Dallas Lakehill
10. Round Rock Christian
TAPPS 2A/SPC
1. Shiner St. Paul
2. Muenster Sacred Heart
3. Austin Waldorf
4. Plainview Christian
5. Sherman Texoma
6. Bryan St. Joseph
7. Universal City First Baptist
8. Red Oak Ovilla
9. Lubbock All Saints
10. Longview Christian Heritage
TAPPS 1A/SPC
1. DeSoto Canterbury
2. Edinburg Harvest
3. San Antonio Legacy
4. San Angelo Cornerstone
5. Houston Southwest Christian
6. Wichita Falls Christ Academy
7. Wichita Falls Notre Dame
8. Granbury NCTA
9. Longview Trinity
10. Waxahachie Prep
