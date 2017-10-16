The Mansfield Timberview Lady Wolves bench erupts after the team retook the lead late in the second half against the Cedar Hill Lady Longhorns in the Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational high school girls basketball tournament at Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
The Mansfield Timberview Lady Wolves bench erupts after the team retook the lead late in the second half against the Cedar Hill Lady Longhorns in the Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational high school girls basketball tournament at Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

Girls Basketball

Mansfield Timberview No. 2 in 5A; Arlington Lamar, Bowie, Keller ranks in 6A

By Brian Gosset

October 16, 2017 11:08 AM

Girls basketball starts practice on Wednesday, Boys start on Oct. 25.

CLASS 6A

1. Duncanville

2. Cy-Ranch

3. Pflugerville

4. Converse Judson

5. Clear Springs

6. South Grand Prairie

7. Dekaney

8. John Tyler

9. Arlington Lamar

10. Clear Creek

11. Skyline

12. Keller

13. Langham Creek

14. San Antonio Brandeis

15. Cibolo Steele

16. San Antonio Johnson

17. Arlington Bowie

18. Clear Falls

19. Rockwall

20. Laredo Alexander

21. Seven Lakes

22. North Shore

23. Plano

24. Klein

25. Vista Ridge

CLASS 5A

1. Canyon

2. Timberview

3. Barbers Hill

4. Amarillo

5. Frisco Liberty

6. Flour Bluff

7. Austin High

8. Georgetown

9. Colleyville Heritage

10. The Colony

11. Tomball Memorial

12. Denton Ryan

13. Kerrville Tivy

14. Prosper

15. Ozen

16. Birdville

17. Corpus Christi Carroll

18. Lone Star

19. College Station

20. Brownville Vet Mem

21. Mansfield Summit

22. Houston Madison

23. Trimble Tech

24. Boswell

25. Laredo Cigarroa

CLASS 4A

1. Liberty Hill

2. Godley

3. Argyle

4. Tatum

5. Madisonville

6. Levelland

7. Wharton

8. Houston Wheatley

9. Sweeny

10. Kennedale

11. Gilmer

12. Ranchview

13. Devine

14. Stephenville

15. Navasota

16. Orange Grove

17. Glen Rose

18. Bullard

19. Cleveland

20. Boerne

21. Denver City

22. Fredericksburg

23. Abilene Wylie

24. Gatesville

25. Dallas Lincoln

CLASS 3A

1. Canadian

2. Wall

3. Teague

4. Mount Vernon

5. Goliad

6. Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill

7. Winnsboro

8. Little River Academy

9. Odem

10. Bowie

11. Jim Ned

12. Poth

13. Pottsboro

14. Marion

15. Hitchcock

16. Crockett

17. Brock

18. Sunnyvale

19. Woodville

20. Palacios

21. San Diego

22. Franklin

23. Littlefield

24. Life Oak Cliff

25. Hallettsville

CLASS 2A

1. Panhandle

2. Martins Mill

3. Weimar

4. Woden

5. Tenaha

6. Claude

7. San Saba

8. Era

9. LaPoynor

10. Sundown

11. Windthorst

12. Falls City

13. Bells

14. Centerville

15. Port Aransas

16. Irion County

17. Haskell

18. Stratford

19. Grapeland

20. Union Grove

21. Hico

22. Mason

23. Evadale

24. Abernathy

25. Holland

CLASS 1A

1. Nazareth

2. Dodd City

3. Garden City

4. Slocum

5. O'Donnell

6. White Deer

7. Slidell

8. Moulton

9. Paducah

10. Huckabay

11. Klondike

12. Martinsville

13. Spur

14. Lipan

15. Nueces Canyon

16. Hermleigh

17. McLean

18. May

19. Saltillo

20. McMullen County

21. Eula

22. Leakey

23. Roby

24. Happy

25. Blum

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Dallas Bishop Lynch

2. Kinkaid

3. Houston Christian

4. Plano Prestonwood

5. Dallas Parish Episcopal

6. San Antonio Incarnate Word

7. Tomball Concordia Lutheran

8. Houston St. Agnes Academy

9. Fort Worth Trinity Valley

10. Houston The Village School

TAPPS 5A/SPC

1. Dallas Christian

2. San Antonio Christian

3. Houston Westbury Christian

4. San Antonio Christian

5. Austin St. Michael's Catholic

6. Houston Second Baptist

7. Tyler Grace Community

8. Austin Regents Austin

9. Midland Christian

10. Tyler All Saints Episcopal

TAPPS 4A/SPC

1. Houston Lutheran North

2. Lubbock Trinity Christian

3. Marble Falls Faith Marble Falls

4. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian

5. Austin Brentwood Christian

6. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian

7. Austin Texas for Deaf

8. Arlington Pantego Christian

9. League City Bay Area Christian

10. Arlington Grace Prep

TAPPS 3A/SPC

1. Beaumont Legacy

2. Temple Central Texas Christian

3. Midland Classical

4. Denton Calvary

5. Hallettsville Sacred Heart

6. Tomball Rosehill

7. San Antonio Keystone

8. San Antonio Lutheran

9. Dallas Lakehill

10. Round Rock Christian

TAPPS 2A/SPC

1. Shiner St. Paul

2. Muenster Sacred Heart

3. Austin Waldorf

4. Plainview Christian

5. Sherman Texoma

6. Bryan St. Joseph

7. Universal City First Baptist

8. Red Oak Ovilla

9. Lubbock All Saints

10. Longview Christian Heritage

TAPPS 1A/SPC

1. DeSoto Canterbury

2. Edinburg Harvest

3. San Antonio Legacy

4. San Angelo Cornerstone

5. Houston Southwest Christian

6. Wichita Falls Christ Academy

7. Wichita Falls Notre Dame

8. Granbury NCTA

9. Longview Trinity

10. Waxahachie Prep

