Player Spotlight: Arlington Martin senior Tatum Henderson

Tatum Henderson made leaps when she went from honorable mention all district during her sophomore season to first team in 2017 after helping Arlington Martin to an overtime win over Weatherford to start the playoffs - its sixth first-round win in eight years.
Now the senior guard is hungry for another excellent season as the Warriors fight for the District 4-6A title.
Henderson also runs track at Martin, participating in the 800 meter, 4x400 relay and triple jump, but basketball is her favorite. She’s been playing since she was four - competitively since nine - and fell in love with the game because of the pace and intensity.
She later got involved with track in the seventh grade and loved showcasing her athleticism.
Henderson would love to play in college because “my life revolves around sports and I can't imagine not being an athlete.”
END 3 Arlington Martin 40, Birdville 33 #txhshoops @tatum__faith pic.twitter.com/H4YQruBxcd— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) November 16, 2016
#flyswift @tatum__faith pic.twitter.com/atDQpfLXwW— Ty Henderson (@ty___henderson) April 2, 2017
What are you most looking forward to for next season?
HENDERSON: I am most looking forward to my senior basketball season in 2017-2018. We lost a lot of seniors, but our JV team and returning players are all so close already and I'm excited to play with them when season comes.
If you could play any other sport, what would it be?
HENDERSON: Gymnastics. I used to do it when I was younger, but I had to quit because basketball became my priority.
If you could play any other position, what would it be?
HENDERSON: I would like to play forward because I have never been able to play post so it would be fun to see what it’s like.
Do you like basketball or track better and how does one help the other?
HENDERSON: Basketball is definitely my favorite, but track helps me with basketball because it keeps me in shape and keeps me competing in the offseason. Running the 800 and 400 really helps my mental toughness because those are considered some of the hardest events in track, and pushing through those events helps my mind get used to competing.
Most memorable moment this past season?
HENDERSON: When we were in the first round of playoffs, we beat Weatherford by three in overtime. It was especially memorable because up until that point, our close games had always ended up getting away from us. Since it was a playoff game, we all knew it was do or die time, so it was special when we all pulled through and came out with the win.
GIRLS BB: @tatum__faith for 3 and @ArlMartinGBB leads 22-21 late 3rd #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/Oms7IgGNqH— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) February 14, 2017
FINAL OT @ArlMartinGBB 41, Weatherford 38 #txhshoops @darren_lauber @theroyreport pic.twitter.com/hLOcyTZGfA— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) February 14, 2017
Career/Major plans in college?
HENDERSON: I would like to focus on Kinesiology because I am interested in teaching/coaching, and Kinesiology allows me to explore lots of possibilities in that area.
What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?
HENDERSON: My work ethic. Not many other people are willing to put in the kind of work I have for the past three years of my high school career and that allows me to use that hard work and experience to my advantage mentally, knowing that I have worked harder than my opponents, and physically, where it will show on the court.
Favorite sport to watch?
HENDERSON: NBA and college basketball
Least favorite?
HENDERSON: Hockey
Favorite food?
HENDERSON: Snowcones
Favorite restaurant?
HENDERSON: Fuel City Tacos
Favorite show?
HENDERSON: Criminal Minds
Favorite movie?
HENDERSON: Beauty and the Beast
Favorite book?
HENDERSON: Looking for Alaska
Favorite athlete?
HENDERSON: Dirk Nowitzki
Celebrity crush?
HENDERSON: Ansel Elgort
Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?
HENDERSON: Twitter/Instagram (@tatum__faith), Snapchat (tatumfaithhh)
Favorite animal?
HENDERSON: Cheetah
Favorite color?
HENDERSON: Blue
Best friend?
HENDERSON: Emma Smith and Grace McDaniel
