Mansfield Timberview All-American adds Star-Telegram honor

Think about the hands of Allen Iverson and add the motor of Russell Westbrook – that’s the makeup of Mansfield Timberview senior guard Chennedy Carter.
Carter averaged 20.3 points a game, was voted district MVP for the second-straight season, and is the Star-Telegram Super Team Player of the Year.
“Being chosen means a lot to me,” Carter said. “There is so much talent in this area so I’m blessed and honored to be receiving this award.”
Carter was named District 10-5A MVP after helping Timberview to a district title and a UIL girls basketball state tournament appearance earlier this month in San Antonio.
Chennedy Carter, Timberview guard
Chennedy Carter, Timberview guard
In the second game of the season, Carter scored 40 points as Timberview beat 6A state champ Duncanville in overtime.
She would score 27 points in the regional quarterfinals, sending the Wolves back to Garland for the regional tournament. Carter dropped 38 points in the semifinals and then helped avenge last year’s loss to Frisco Liberty to advance to state for the first time since 2010.
Timberview got to the 5A state title game for the first time in seven years, but fell just short 47-45 to 19-time state champion Canyon.
The Wolves were 70-4 in the past two seasons.
“The past two years have been filled with ups and downs,” she said. “The loss last year made us grind harder and we were determined to get to state this year.”
Carter also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game, and shot 53 percent from the floor.
“I will miss coach Kit Martin and her passion for the game and how she coaches the game,” she said. “I’ll miss how she trusts me as a player and person.”
Carter was named to the Class 5A All-state team, and on March 29 she will participate in the 16th annual McDonald’s All-American game at the United Center in Chicago. The game will be televised live on ESPNU.
Texas A&M awaits in the fall. In November, the 5-foot-8 playmaker signed with the Aggies.
“I’m looking forward to getting to really know the coaching staff and playing and winning a national championship,” Carter said.
