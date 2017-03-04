Mansfield Timberview girls lose lead as Canyon wins fourth straight state crown

Mansfield Timberview fell short in denying Canyon a fourth straigth UIL Class 5A girls basketball title when the Eagles rallied to beat the Wolves 47-45 Saturday at the Alamodome.
Canyon (31-3) has won 19 UIL titles in all.
Timberview All-America guard Chennedy Carter led the Wolves with 18 points, but she fouled out with 2:21 left.
The Wolves (37-3) beat Canyon in the regular season 48-45 at the Mansfield Spring Creek tournament in December.
It’s Timberview’s third title-game appearance in as many trips to state. Timberview lost the 2009 Class 4A final to Waco Midway 50-27, but the Wolves beat Frisco Wakeland 55-39 for the 2010 championship.
