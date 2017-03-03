Godley eclipsed by Liberty Hill rally in 4A girls state semifinal

A flurry of 3-pointers pushed Godley to a lead that grew to as much as seven in the fourth period, but the Wildcats were unable to answer one last time and Liberty Hill held on for a 49-45 UIL Class 4A state semifinal victory Friday at the Alamodome.
The Panthers (36-2) meet two-time defending 4A champ Argyle (36-2) in Saturday’s final at 7 p.m.
A 3-pointer by senior guard Haley Robertson gave Godley a 45-38 lead with 3:08 left in the game, but the Wildcats (35-5) did not score again. Instead it was five turnovers and three missed field goals as Liberty Hill rallied for the game’s final 11 points.
Liberty Hill was led by 6-foot-7 junior Sedona Prince. The Texas commit recorded 17 points and 16 rebounds.
“All year long we’ve been really good in the third quarter and it was no different tonight,” Godley coach Mark Chauveaux said. “They just put enough pressure on us to make us maybe think a little bit too much, and made it difficult to score the majority of the night, for sure.”
Godley made five 3-pointers, and converted a three-point play, from early in the third period until Robertson’s long-range shot that gave the Wildcats the seven-point lead.
“We were just pushing the ball, weren’t really thinking about their press any more,” said Robertson, who led Godley with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Panthers forward Kandyn Faurie scored seven of Liberty Hill’s last 11 points.
“All season shooting 3-pointers has been our thing,” added Godley guard Makaila Tyer, who scored 10 points. “Teams try to guard us, but we have a bunch of shooters.”
Godley post Tori Shoemaker added four points and 11 rebounds, while teammate Jaycee Pannell recorded six points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
In a slow first half, Liberty Hill took advantage of a 14-0 run to hold a 16-11 lead at intermission. Godley clawed back in the third period, which had seven lead changes and one tie. The Wildcats held a 29-26 lead to start the fourth period.
Comments