Girls Basketball

March 3, 2017 4:02 PM

Timberview girls savor a day off in the Alamo City

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

SAN ANTONIO

Some practice time at Alamo Stadium Gymnasium, some rest, and cheering on the Duncanville Pantherettes are Friday’s plans for the Mansfield Timberview girls basketball team.

Then it’s Saturday’s 3 p.m., UIL Class 5A title game against three-time defending champion Canyon (30-3) at the Alamodome.

The Wolves (37-2) already have a victory over Canyon in the regular season, 48-45, at the Mansfield Spring Creek tournament in December.

“We’re going in with a confident mindset, but then again it’s always harder to beat a team two times in a row,” said Timberview All-American guard Chennedy Carter, who recorded 22 points, four assists, three rebounds and six steals in Thursday’s 66-41 defeat of Corpus Christi Flour Bluff.

It’s Timberview’s third title-game appearance in as many trips to state. Timberview lost the 2009 Class 4A final to Waco Midway 50-27, but the Wolves beat Frisco Wakeland 55-39 for the 2010 championship.

Canyon is in pursuit of a fourth consecutive state title and 19th overall.

“We’re just going to play hard, play together,” said Carter, who was limited to eight points against Canyon in December. “They’re a great team, honestly. It’s going to be a good game. I feel like it’s going to come down to the wire.”

Related content

Girls Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Adrian Beltre happy to see first spring action

View more video

Sports Videos