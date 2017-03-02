Mansfield Timberview girls roll into Class 5A state final with 25-point win

Mansfield Timberview built a 10-point lead after the opening quarter and breezed to a 66-41 victory over Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in a UIL Class 5A girls basketball semifinal Thursday at the Alamodome.
Timberview was led by McDonald’s All-American guard Chennedy Carter, who scored 22 points — on 9-of-16 shooting — and contributed four assists, three rebounds and six steals.
The Wolves (37-2) will meet Canyon (30-3) for the 5A championship at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“We just came with a defensive mindset,” Carter said. “Coaches said ‘Play hard, play smart, play together.’ That’s what we did. We played team ball, and ran the floor and spread it on offense and defense, and came out successful tonight.”
It’s Timberview’s third title-game appearance in as many trips to state. Timberview lost the 2009 Class 4A final to Waco Midway 50-27, but the Wolves beat Frisco Wakeland 55-39 for the 2010 championship.
The Wolves already have a victory over Canyon in the regular season, 48-45, at the Mansfield Spring Creek tournament in December. Canyon is in pursuit of a fourth consecutive state title and 19th overall.
Timberview used a 9-0 run in the first period to take a 19-6 lead gainst Flour Bluff (29-10). A late 3-pointer by Hornets guard Hayle Campbell made it 19-9 Timberview. Campbell led the Hornets with 16 points.
Next, Carter’s steal and fast-break layup was followed by a basket from Lauryn Thompson, then a Carter 3-pointer, and Timberview’s lead was 26-9 less than a minute into the second period.
Timberview led 40-27 at halftime and 57-40 after three quarters. Wolves senior guard Trelynn Tyler finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
Canyon 66, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 39: In the other semifinal, the Eagles quickly converted three layups, two 3-pointers and a free throw to take a 13-2 lead and they never looked back. Canyon led 26-8 after the first period, and 43-18 at intermission. Senior guard Angel Hayden led the Eagles with 29 points, and teammate McKenzie Taylor added 11. Barbers Hill junior post Charli Collier had 22 points.
