Metroplex girls basketball sends four to UIL state tournament

The 2017 UIL Girls Basketball State Championship features a blend of perennial powerhouses balanced by several newcomers making their first trip to the big show, which is this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
North Texas teams Duncanville, Mansfield Timberview, Argyle and Godley are all looking to expand their state title trophy collections. The 2016 Class 6A, 5A and 4A champions are all back to defend their titles: Duncanville, Argyle and Panhandle juggernaut Canyon.
Class 6A
Semifinals: Houston Cypress Ranch (31-6) vs. Pflugerville (31-7), 7 p.m. Friday
Duncanville (37-2) vs. Converse Judson (28-6), 8:30 p.m. Friday
Final: 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Houston Cypress Ranch: It’s the Mustangs’ first appearance at the state tournament. Cy Ranch lost to Duncanville during the regular season. The team’s average margin of victory in the playoffs has been 34 points.
Pflugerville: It’s the school’s eighth appearance at the state tournament, but the first since 2013. The Panthers enter the tournament on a 16-game winning streak.
Duncanville: Seeking their 10th title, the defending champs are making their 25th appearance at the state tournament. The Pantherettes lost their season opener to Mansfield Timberview and haven’t lost to a team from Texas since.
Converse Judson: It’s the Rockets’ first appearance at the state tournament. The offense is averaging 64 points per game in the postseason.
Class 5A
Semifinals: Canyon (29-3) vs. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (34-4), 7 p.m. Thursday
Mansfield Timberview (36-2) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (29-9), 8:30 p.m. Thursday
Final: 3 p.m. Saturday
Canyon: Seeking a fourth consecutive state title, the Eagles are making their 27th appearance at the state tournament and are in pursuit of a 19th championship. The defense limited opponents to 30 points or fewer 15 times this season.
Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill: It’s the team’s sixth appearance at the state tournament and first since 2012. The Eagles average victory margin in the playoffs has been 25.6 points. Mont Belvieu is 35 miles east of Houston.
Mansfield Timberview: It’s the team’s third appearance at state, the first since winning a title in 2010. The Wolves, led by McDonald’s All-American Chennedy Carter, already have a victory over Canyon in the regular season.
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff: It’s the school’s second appearance at the state tournament and first since 1980. The Hornets started the season just 1-5, and have gone to overtime twice in the playoffs. Flour Bluff doesn’t feature a player over 6 feet tall.
Class 4A
Semifinals: Argyle (35-2) vs. Wharton (32-6), 1:30 p.m. Friday
Liberty Hill (35-2) vs. Godley (35-4), 3 p.m. Friday
Final: 7 p.m. Saturday
Argyle: Seeking a third consecutive title, the Eagles are making their fourth straight appearance at the state tournament. The only losses this year are to a team from Arkansas and 6A Euless Trinity.
Wharton: The school’s first-ever appearance at the state tournament. The Tigers feature just one senior on their roster.
Liberty Hill: Third consecutive appearance at the state tournament and sixth overall. The Panthers, which feature 6-foot-7 Texas commit Sedona Prince, lost to Argyle during the regular season.
Godley: The school’s fourth appearance at the state tournament after three straight from 1986-88 (won the title in 1988). The Wildcats defeated a number of 5A and 6A teams this season. The team’s five playoff wins have come by an average of 25 points.
Comments