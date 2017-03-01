Timberview team heads to 5A state semifinals

The theme at Mansfield Timberview on Wednesday was “State 2017” and why not — the students and teachers at the school sent the girls basketball team off to San Antonio in style.
Timberview (36-2) takes on Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (29-9), 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in the UIL Class 5A state semifinals.
Ranked No. 2 in the final 5A state poll by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, the Wolves were greeted by parents, cheerleaders, the school band and most of their peers before boarding a charter bus, with police escort early-on, to make the 280-mile drive.
Pure excitement ran through the players and crowd as Timberview is going back to the state tournament since winning the 4A title in 2010.
Timberview stopped over at James Coble Middle School and Della Icenhower Intermediate, where students greeted players and gave out high-fives. The team also made a stop at Waco Midway, where assistant coach Todd Monsey was an assistant on the 2009 Class 4A championship team.
The Wolves head to San Antonio having won 17 consecutive games. They’re averaging 66.7 points per game while allowing 43.6.
During last week’s regional tournament, Timberview defeated The Colony 62-50, and then rallied in the final minutes to beat Frisco Liberty 53-47 in the Region II final.
Senior guard Chennedy Carter, who will play at Texas A&M University in the fall, is averaging 20.4 points this season — 24.8 per game during the playoffs — along with 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game. She scored a game-high 38 points against The Colony.
Junior post Lauryn Thompson is adding 10.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Seniors Taylah Thomas and Trelynn Tyler are both scoring over eight points per contest.
In the first 5A semifinal, three-time defending champion Canyon (29-3) takes on Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (34-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday. If Canyon and Timberview win, it’ll set up a regular-season rematch at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Wolves beat Canyon 48-45 on Dec. 30 in the third-place game of the Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational.
