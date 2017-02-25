Duncanville girls on track for Class 6A title defense

Duncanville’s defense of its Class 6A girls basketball title will move to the UIL state tournament in San Antonio next week after the Pantherettes overcame South Grand Prairie 62-49 in the 6A Region I final Saturday afternoon at Fort Worth ISD’s Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
It didn’t come easy for Duncanville (37-2), which led the game for less than four total minutes.
Aniya Thomas scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining that gave Duncanville the lead for good. Prior to Thomas’ basket, the Pantherettes led for only a few seconds late in the second quarter.
South Grand Prairie (24-12) led by as many as nine in the third period and was up 43-37 heading into the fourth. Duncanville exploded for a 17-4 run to open the quarter and outscored the Warriors 25-6 down the stretch.
“These guys are competitors and they weren’t going to be denied,” Duncanville coach Cathy Self-Morgan said.
Zarielle Green led all scorers with 35 points and was named MVP of the regional tournament. At one point in the second quarter she scored 10 straight for the Pantherettes, including a basket that briefly put Duncanville ahead 25-24.
Kayla Wells led South Grand Prairie with 17 points and Amber Bacon added 16. The Warriors were forced to rally in their semifinal on Friday night. Duncanville coasted to a 52-26 defeat of Keller on Friday.
“I think, honestly, by the fourth quarter South Grand Prairie were a little worn out,” she said. “We had gotten more rest than them and didn’t have to play the whole game in our semifinal. I think that may have been a factor.”
It was the third time Duncanville defeated South Grand Prairie this season, with two previous wins in the regular season in District 7-6A play.
