Arlington Lamar girls lose lead, game to South Grand Prairie

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country Pause

1:30 Duncanville overpowers Keller in regional semifinal

1:40 Bodies experience many changes when running a marathon

0:38 Pressure mounts on Horned Frogs for NCAA bid, but 'we're built for it'

0:49 TCU's Dixon: Frogs must grow and get better

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler advances to semifinals

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament