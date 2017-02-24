Arlington Lamar girls lose lead, game to South Grand Prairie

South Grand Prairie owned the second half as it rallied to defeat Arlington Lamar 49-43 and punch a ticket to the Class 6A Region I final on Saturday, where it will play Duncanville.
Lamar (25-9) led by as many as 14 points in the first half Friday night and led 28-18 at halftime, but South Grand Prairie scored the final 10 points of the third period to level the game at 31-31.
Jessica Ray’s layup early in the fourth gave the Warriors (24-11) their first lead since 2-0, and South Grand Prairie held off the Vikings the rest of the way.
Fouls contributed to Lamar’s undoing.
Destiny Thurman led all scorers with 19 points, and scored the first 10 for Lamar as the Vikings opened the game on an 22-8 run. Lamar had a 31-23 lead in the third quarter when Thurman picked up her fourth foul and was forced to the bench. Her 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half was Lamar’s only points of the third quarter.
Ariel Williams had 14 points for the Vikings, and also picked up her fourth foul in the third quarter. She fouled out with 3:51 remaining in the game.
“I think we got a little lazy and a little relaxed on defense and started reaching for the ball, and we got called for some fouls that ended up causing us to get into one-and-one,” Lamar coach Errin Levels said. “They ended up getting back in the game from the free-throw line.”
Amber Bacon led South Grand Prairie with 18 points, half of those coming on three-point plays. Kayla Wells added 14 for the Warriors, who lost twice to Duncanville during the regular season in District 7-6A play.
Duncanville defeated Keller 52-26 in the other Region I semifinal Friday.
