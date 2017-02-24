Mansfield Timberview star scores 38 as Wolves surge into regional final

Perhaps it was the bitter taste of last year’s regional semifinal loss, or maybe Chennedy Carter is just that good.
The Texas A&M signee poured in a game-high 38 points to lead Mansfield Timberview past The Colony 62-50 in a Class 5A Region II semifinal Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center.
“She wants to be able to score for us and she steps up when it’s the biggest stage,” Timberview coach Kit Martin said of Carter.
The Wolves (35-2) face Frisco Liberty (31-6) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final in Garland. The winner advances to next week’s UIL state tournament in San Antonio.
“I told them it was a different court because everything we’re doing is different than last year,” Martin said.
Carter, a McDonald’s All-American, hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the first half as the Wolves grabbed a 35-27 lead.
“She was pretty showtime in the first half,” Martin said.
Carter’s three-point play gave Timberview a 48-35 lead late in the third, but Cougars freshman guard Jewell Spear willed The Colony back with a pair of 3-pointers to make it 53-50 with 2:18 to go.
The Colony (36-2) wouldn’t score again.
Duke signee Jade Williams, also a McDonald’s All-American, had 11 rebounds and six blocks, but was held to seven points for The Colony.
“Defensively, they did a tremendous job,” Martin said. “The Colony is an inside-outside threat, and we were relentless swarming Jade and closing out on shooters —never let up on defense and it was total team effort on containing her.”
Carter added 10 rebounds and five steals. Trelynn Tyler scored 11 points. Spear led The Colony with 20 points.
