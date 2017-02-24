Keller runs into Duncanville juggernaut in losing regional semifinal

Keller’s best girls basketball season in school history came to an end Friday in the Class 6A Region I semifinal at the hands of one of the most powerful high school basketball programs in the country.
Duncanville, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and No. 5 nationally by CBS/MaxPreps, clamped down on Keller’s offense in the second half and ran away with the 52-26 decision at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
The defending UIL 6A state champion Pantherettes (36-2) didn’t allow Keller to score more than eight points in any quarter.
Junior center Ryanne Johnson led Keller (30-6) with 16 points and eight rebounds in the finale of the Indians’ first 30-win season.
Keller hung tough for a quarter and a half. Johnson tied the game 13-13 after a nice post entry pass from forward Megan Vincent with 4:35 left before halftime. To that point, Keller had limited its turnovers and did as good a job as anyone all season at keeping Duncanville’s athletes off the offensive glass.
But two quick turnovers led to a 10-0 Duncanville run over the next two minutes. The Pantherettes outscored Keller 16-2 going into halftime and 39-13 for the rest of the game. Duncanville guard Zarielle Green led all scorers with 20 points and three steals in the win.
“The thing about Duncanville, you make one or two mistakes, it’s an eight- or 10-point run,” Keller coach Doug Sporrer said. “And you really put yourself behind the eight-ball.”
The 52 points Keller allowed to the elite Duncanville offense was a season low, matched only by DeSoto in District 7-6A play.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
