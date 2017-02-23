Keller, Lamar, Heritage, Legacy and Timberview ready for regionals

All the hard work since November has paid off as UIL girls basketball teams seek regional tournament championships this weekend, followed by the state tournament next week.
Familiar faces, new ones and some of the best coaches around seem to be the theme as games begin Friday for Class 6A Region I, and Class 5A Region I and II.
Class 6A Keller and 5A Mansfield Legacy are making their first appearances, while defending champs Duncanville and Canyon look to repeat.
Among Star-Telegram area teams, five are playing in the largest classifications, while 4A Godley and 3A Brock also remain in contention.
Class 6A Region I
Wilkerson-Greines AC, Fort Worth
Friday semifinals: Keller (30-5) vs. Duncanville (35-2), 6 p.m., Arlington Lamar (25-9) vs. South Grand Prairie (23-12), 8 p.m.
Final: 1 p.m. Saturday
Keller: The Indians are enjoying their best season in program history with their first trip to a regional tournament. Keller has limited its last three playoff opponents to 38 points a game, and the Indians have won 14 of their last 15.
Duncanville: The Pantherettes are the defending 6A champs, looking for its 10th UIL state basketball title. Duncanville averages 75.5 points pergame and limits foes to 39.4. Head coach Cathy Self-Morgan has 1,096 career wins.
Lamar: The Vikings are making their second trip to a regional tournament, and are averaging 60 points per game. Last trip was 2014. Junior guard Destiny Thurman (15.2 points per game) and senior forward Ariel Williams (12.9) are scoring leaders.
South Grand Prairie: The Warriors are back at regionals for the first time since 2003, while head coach Samantha Morrow is looking for another state title after winning four-straight with Mansfield from 1999-2002.
Class 5A Region I
Western Texas College, Snyder
Friday semifinals: Colleyville Heritage (29-6) vs. Amarillo (36-1), 4 p.m., Canyon (28-3) vs. Denton Ryan (31-4), 6 p.m.
Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
Heritage: The Panthers are back at regionals for the first time since 2007. Heritage is on a 14-game win streakt. Junior Bryn Gerlich leads with 19.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Senior McKinley Charles averages 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals.
Amarillo: The Sandies, No. 1 in 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll and No. 13 in nation by MaxPreps, are making third-straight regional. Their only loss came to Canyon 51-44 in December.
Canyon: UIL girls basketball runs through Canyon as Eagles are going for a fourth-straight state title and 19th overall. Head coach Joe Lombard has 1,228 career wins.
Ryan: The Raiders are making a third regional tournament appearance, the first since 2010,. Ryan faces Canyon again like they did seven years ago. Eagles won that game 52-43.
Class 5A Region II
Culwell Center, Garland
Friday semifinals: Mansfield Legacy (24-11) vs. Frisco Liberty (30-6), 6 p.m., Mansfield Timberview (34-2) vs. The Colony (36-1), 7:30 p.m.
Final: 1 p.m. Saturday
Legacy: It’s the regional tournament in the school’s 10-year history. Depth is strength – nine different players scored in the quarterfinal win. In three playoff victories, Legacy holds an 18-point differential.
Liberty: The Redhawks are in a second-straight regional. Liberty reached the 5A title game last year, losing to Canyon, 41-34. The Redhawks won 16-straight games.
Timberview: The Wolves seek to erase last season when they suffered their only loss in the regional semifinal against Liberty. Timberview is TABC No. 2 in 5A, and No. 18 in the nation. Senior guard Chennedy Carter is signed to Texas A&M, and the McDonald’s All-American and will play in the Jordan Classic.
The Colony: Another All-American is 6-foot-4 senior post Jade Williams, who’s going to Duke. The Cougars, who missed the playoffs last year, rank No. 8 in 5A, and only loss came at Prosper 64-61 on Dec. 30.
