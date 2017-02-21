Godley wins playoff duel between 4A powerhouses

0:48 Rangers' Adrian Beltre takes batting practice Pause

1:27 Grapevine rallies to stun O. D. Wyatt

0:30 Back to the basics for the Rangers

0:48 New Rangers knuckleballer

0:42 TCU's Jamie Dixon: 'We know where we're at. ... We've got games to play, games to win'

1:34 Trimble Tech downs Richland to advance to area round

2:05 Take a look inside Selena Gomez's $2.9 million Fort Worth house

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side