Godley wins playoff duel between 4A powerhouses

District rivals in girls basketball the past two years, Godley and Kennedale met for the ninth time in the last three seasons, and once again it did not disappoint.
Seniors Jaycee Pannell and Haley Robertson combined for 25 of their 41 points in the second half as Godley defeated Kennedale 72-59 in a Class 4A Region I quarterfinal game Tuesday at Chisholm Trail High School.
“Getting to this point and facing that team again, they’re a tough team, and they’re a great team,” Godley coach Mark Chauveaux said. “I thought our girls really dug down and played a really good second half.”
Godley (33-4), No. 4 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state poll, meets Midland Greenwood, a 60-56 winner over Denver City, at 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Christian University.
“That is the best we’ve ever played Kennedale,” said Pannell, who had 25 points and 12 rebounds. “We were ready for how tough this game was, and we were physically and mentally prepared.”
Godley got up big in the first half, only to see No. 2 Kennedale (33-4) take a 32-31 lead into the half after Sydnee Biscoe drilled a 3-pointer with five seconds left.
Kennedale got within four early in the final period before Godley went on an 11-4 run.
“It’s really exciting to come in and get a win against the No. 2 team and to keep going,” said Robertson, who had 16 points.
Evie Whorley led Kennedale with 21 points.
Colleyville Heritage 59, FW Trimble Tech 38
Junior forward Bryn Gerlich scored 24 points to lead the Panthers past the Bulldogs in a 5A regional quarterfinal at Arlington High.
The win earns the No. 11 Panthers a trip to Snyder for the Region I tournament, where they will face the No. 1-ranked team and Maxpreps’ No. 13 team in the nation, Amarillo, at 4 p.m. Friday at Western Texas College.
“I feel like they’ve done the work,” said Dianna Sager, Heritage coach, “now they need to go get that reward.”
Keller 54, Arlington Bowie 44
The Indians (30-5) were playing in their first 6A regional quarterfinal ever, and continued to make history by defeating the Vols (31-4) at Nolan Catholic High School.
Junior guard Mallory Lockhart, the team’s leading scorer, had a quiet night with four points, but three Indians scored in double figures to pick up the slack – going into the half with a 30-22 lead.
No. 20 Keller extended its lead to 44-30 after the third quarter. The Indians move on to play defending 6A state champion Duncanville, which beat DeSoto 57-30, at 6 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.
“Absolutely the biggest win in Keller girls basketball history,” coach Doug Sporrer said. “Kids played the best game of the season, controlled the game from start to finish and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Senior post Ryanne Johnson led with a game-high 20 points. Senior forwards Megan Vincent and Kaitlyn Guillory added 16 and 10 points.
Arlington Lamar 54, Amarillo Tascosa 47
In late December, Tascosa’s K’Lia Smith scored 36 points against Lamar, but the Vikings held Smith to 17 points Tuesday to advance in a 6A regional quarterfinal at Burkburnett High School.
“I’m excited for these kids and all the work they put in all season,” Lamar coach Errin Levels said. “They’ve worked hard to get the recognition and it’s a great opportunity to make it to the regional tournament.”
Lamar (25-9) advances to its second regional tournament in program history – 2014 was the other – where they meet South Grand Prairie at 8 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
Senior guard Ariel Williams led Lamar with 17 points.
Staff writer Matthew Martinez contributed to this report.
Comments