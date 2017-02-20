Mansfield ISD sends two girls teams to regional tournament

Despite picking up two fouls in the first quarter, Mansfield Timberview senior guard Chennedy Carter filled up the box score and showed fans why she’s a McDonald’s All-American headed to Texas A&M in the fall.
Carter finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and six steals as the Wolves knocked off Crowley 66-49 in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal win on Monday night at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.
Timberview (34-2) advances to its second straight regional tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Garland’s Culwell Center. The Wolves will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between The Colony and Frisco Lone Star.
Crowley (25-6), which was on its deepest playoff run since 2008, scored the first six points of the second quarter to cut a deficit to 13-12, but the Wolves reasserted themselves and led 29-21 by intermission.
“We just needed a couple more possessions to be able to stretch this game and Chennedy came up big,” Timberview coach Kit Martin said.
Carter picked up her third foul in the third quarter, but by then the Wolves were up seven and the Eagles wouldn’t get any closer.
“My teammates played good, and great together,” Carter said. “They stayed up, didn’t get down, everybody plays as a team, and it didn’t even look like I was out of the game.”
Crowley was led by Makayla Johnson (19 points) and Taelour Pruitt (15).
Mansfield Legacy 53, Burleson Centennial 45: The Broncos (24-11) erased a double-digit first-half deficit to beat the Spartans (23-10) in a 5A Region II quarterfinal at Wilkerson-Greines.
Legacy moves on to its first regional tournament in the school’s 10-year history at 6 p.m. Friday at the Culwell Center. Legacy will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between Prosper and Frisco Liberty.
“This is everything we’ve been working for,” Legacy coach Michelle Morris said. “The girls bought in, they’ve done a great job, and it’s been a great part of our success.”
