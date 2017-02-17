Birdville takes 5A girls area playoff win over Boswell in overtime

Birdville senior post Savannah Lawson didn’t want her season to end Friday night, so she went out and made the two biggest plays of her career.
Lawson got a steal with 40 seconds left in overtime then sophomore Abbey Walter found her for a layup with 24 seconds and the Hawks upset No. 5 Saginaw Boswell 41-39 in a Class 5A girls area-round playoff at Trophy Club Nelson High School.
“As a senior I knew if we didn’t win this game, it would be my last game and I was refusing to lose — we had to win,” Lawson said.
Birdville (22-10) advances to the regional quarterfinal against Denton Ryan (30-4), which beat Grapevine on Thursday.
“No one believed we could do this,” Birdville coach Amy Ingram said. “The amazing thing is that our kids believed. They’ve been working hard the past couple days.”
Lawson had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Walter added 11 points, five boards, six assists and four steals.
“I’m so proud of my kids, I get so emotional because you get so happy for them,” Ingram said. “When you believe you can do big things, there’s no telling what you can do.”
After trailing 11-3 to start the second quarter, the Hawks began to pressure and chip away with a 12-1 run. Lawson hit two free throws for the 12-12 tie and Aimee Campbell gave Birdville a 15-12 lead with a 3-pointer at the 2:39 of the first half.
Cam Caruthers hit two 3-pointers in the third to give the Hawks a 32-24 heading to the final period.
“I always know Cam can make those threes when we need them. In practice that’s all she does is shoot those threes, so she was very well prepared for that,” Walter said.
The Pioneers (34-5), whose 22-game winning streak ended, crawled back. Lexi Dove found sister Nia Dove to get Boswell within five before a 3-pointer from Audrey Warren and layup by Lexi Dove tied it at 34-34 with 2:08 left in regulation.
Warren’s steal and layup gave Boswell a 36-35 lead with 1:11 left, but Walter put the Hawks up 37-36 with 25 seconds to play.
Lawson hit two free throws for a 39-36 lead and 5.6 left before Warren hit a 35-footer at the buzzer to send it to overtime.
Warren led Boswell with 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
In other area-round games:
Fort Worth Trimble Tech 44, Denison 43
Trailing by five to start the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs (28-7) used a pressure defense and opportunistic offense to defeat the Yellow Jackets (21-11) in a 5A game at Frisco Heritage. Tech sophomore post Anna McDowell had 21 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Bulldogs senior forward Jhyrah Cobb contributed six points and eight rebounds.
Tech meets Colleyville Heritage in the regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Arlington High.
“Anna McDowell was the difference-maker for us tonight,” Tech coach Derrick Robertson said. “She kept her composure, especially with two early fouls. She kept her team in the game, then her teammates found her and fed off her energy.”
In the final period, a basket by Cobb and back-to-back layups from McDowell gave Tech a 37-36 lead, the Bulldogs’ first since early in the second quarter.
Free throws by the Yellow Jackets’ Zya Nugent gave Denison a 38-37 lead, but Tech guard Taylor Crawford swished a 3-pointer with 4:41 left for a 40-38 Bulldogs lead they would never relinquish.
Nugent led all scorers with 25 points.
“Sometimes it’s games like that where you just have to hang in there, hang in there,” Robertson said.
Arlington Bowie 54, El Paso Eastwood 40
The Volunteers got out to a 19-6 first-quarter lead and went on to beat El Paso Eastwood 54-40 in a 6A win at Midland Classical Academy.
Bowie (31-3) will play Keller (29-5) in the regional quarterfinals.
“Our starters were in foul trouble, so we had to have other people play and step up. Needed the bench to step up and they did,” Bowie coach Kelly Carruthers said. “Tamia Miller was huge offensively and defensively, crashing the boards.”
Jasmyne Robinson led with 23 points and Malay McQueen added 11.
Keller 49, Wolfforth Frenship 35
Keller defeated Frenship at Clyde High School to clinch its first regional quarterfinal appearance in program history.
“It’s all about getting to stay together as long as you can,” Keller coach Doug Sporrer said. “We get to practice two more times and play other game and someone has to win, so why not us. Kids did a great job executing and I’m just so happy for them.”
Three players scored in double figures: Mallory Lockhart (17), Megan Vincent (16) and Ryanne Johnson (11). Keller held Frenship’s top two scorers to a combined eight points. The Indians shot 55 percent on 3-pointers and were 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively, the kids did outstanding, and offensively, when you shoot like that, you’ve got a chance,” Sporrer said.
