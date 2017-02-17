Playoff recap: Legacy and others continue postseason momentum

After not winning a playoff game prior to last season, Mansfield Legacy has now made it to the regional quarterfinals in back-to-back years.
The Broncos (23-10) got out to a 22-8 lead, and 10 different players scored in a 67-26 Class 5A Region II area playoff win over Dallas Adams at Cedar Hill High School on Thursday night.
Legacy will play Burleson Centennial (23-9), which beat Dallas Conrad, 8 p.m. Monday at Wilkerson-Greines Center in Fort Worth.
“We played well and got contribution from everybody on the team,” Legacy coach Michelle Morris said. “Everyone scored, we bought a lot of energy, and it was a good game to get us ready for the next round.”
Keslyn King and Lyric Turner scored 11 points apiece. Cyliest Smith and Harmoni Turner added nine points each.
“Huge factor to our success that anyone can score on any given night,” Morris said.
Legacy led 33-12 at the break and outscored Adams 34-14 in the second half.
Crowley 68, Dallas Seagoville 23
The Eagles joined other area teams ending regional quarterfinal droughts after they defeated Dallas Seagoville 68-23 on Thursday at Grand Prairie High School in the Class 5A Region II bracket.
Like Legacy, Crowley started fast and never missed a beat. The Eagles led 27-5 after the first quarter and 38-14 at halftime.
Taelour Pruitt led all scorers with 14 points. She scored 30 in the first round vs. Waxahachie. Avery Brittingham and Makayla Johnson added 12 points apeice, and Mia Williams scored seven.
“Felt we had a good chance at winning so just wanted to play well,” coach Amy Gillum said. “We didn’t want to underestimate any opponent and wanted to carry it over to the next round.”
Crowley (25-5) will play Mansfield Timberview (33-2), 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wilkerson-Greines in its first regional quarterfinal game since 2008.
“Preaching point for our girls,” Gillum said. “We want to start a new tradition and get people excited again for Crowley girls basketball.”
Colleyville Heritage players chime in after win vs. Aledo
The Panthers used a 14-0 start to the fourth quarter to defeat Aledo 50-36 in the Class 5A Region I area round at Fossil Ridge High School. Heritage (28-6) got out to a 24-14 halftime lead on 11 steals and 16 Aledo turnovers.
“We work on defense for most of our practices and that’s our thing this year and that’s why we’ve won as many games as we have,” senior Caitlyn Foster said.
The Bearcats cut the lead to 29-26 to end the third before the Panthers made the first 14 points of the fourth.
“We realized it was time to take it and finish this game,” Foster said.
Foster scored 13 points, 11 in the first half.
“Caitlyn just comes to play, I love it,” said junior Bryn Gerlich, who had a game-high 19 points. “She plays with so much heart and you can tell she doesn’t want it to end.”
Heritage will play Tuesday in its first regional quarterfinal since 2007 against the winner of Friday’s game between Trimble Tech and Denison.
“This team is something special and I’m excited to see how we end up doing,” senior McKinley Charles said.
Burleson Centennial also advanced to its first regional quarterfinal in program history.
Comments