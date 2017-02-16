Girls Basketball

February 16, 2017 12:10 PM

Haltom girl and Richland boy are dfwVarsity Players of the Week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

With 1,809 votes counted, Richland guard Corey Thomas is the dfwVarsity.com boys Player of the Week for Feb. 6-11, while Haltom guard April Phichitchareunsak is the dfwVarsity.com girls Player of the Week.

Coaches: submit nominations for Feb. 13-18 performances to sportszone@star-telegram.com by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Girls

G April Phichitchareunsak, Haltom - 329

F Sarah Haeussler, Aledo - 211

G Josie Ishmael, Benbrook - 195

G Caitlyn Foster, Colleyville Heritage - 162

Boys

G Corey Thomas, Richland - 339

G Avery Anderson, Justin Northwest - 184

G Jaylen Johnson, Burleson - 127

