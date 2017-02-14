Girls Basketball

February 14, 2017 11:10 PM

Saginaw Chisholm Trail girls bounced by Denton Ryan in playoff opener

By Kevin Casas

KELLER

Denton Ryan’s offense took control in the second half to hold off Saginaw Chisholm Trail 57-50 in a Class 5A bi-district girls basketball game at Keller High School.

Traeli Calhoun scored 23 points to lead Ryan (29-4) as the Raiders won their first playoff game since 2011. Ryan meets Grapevine in the area round.

Chisholm Trail (20-15) stayed close throughout the first half and managed just a 28-25 deficit. The Rangers couldn’t draw closer than four points, though, late in the game.

Sarah Alsabbaheen led Chisholm Trail with 16 points and Chante Mathews had 12.

Girls Basketball

