Saginaw Chisholm Trail girls bounced by Denton Ryan in playoff opener

Denton Ryan’s offense took control in the second half to hold off Saginaw Chisholm Trail 57-50 in a Class 5A bi-district girls basketball game at Keller High School.
Traeli Calhoun scored 23 points to lead Ryan (29-4) as the Raiders won their first playoff game since 2011. Ryan meets Grapevine in the area round.
Chisholm Trail (20-15) stayed close throughout the first half and managed just a 28-25 deficit. The Rangers couldn’t draw closer than four points, though, late in the game.
Sarah Alsabbaheen led Chisholm Trail with 16 points and Chante Mathews had 12.
