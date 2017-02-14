Saginaw Boswell girls overwhelm Denton, will play Birdville next

The Saginaw Boswell offense revved up early to beat Denton 83-44 on Tuesday night in a Class 5A bi-district playoff.
The Pioneers (34-3) move on to face Birdville on Friday in the area round of the high school girls basketball playoffs at a time and site to be determined.
Junior Audrey Warren scored 19 points and Laci Hawthorne had 18 to lead the Pioneers.
Denton struggled most of the evening and never got on track, despite 10 points from Vivica Hughes and nine from Kelli Oehmler.
“We live and die by our full-court pressure, we want our defense to be our offense,” Boswell coach John Reese said. “We did some good things tonight, got some turnovers and got out in transition, which helped get us going.”
Comments