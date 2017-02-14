Keller erupts in the fourth quarter to advance past North Crowley

Junior guard Mallory Lockhart hit a 3-pointer with 3:11 to play, giving Keller a four-point lead, and the Indians raced past North Crowley in the fourth quarter for a 46-35 victory in the Class 6A bi-district round at Nolan Catholic High School on Tuesday night.
.@dfwvarsity @Gosset41 Keller 46, North Crowley 35 #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/G6MCtldiaC— Matt Martinez (@MCTinez817) February 15, 2017
Trailing 30-24 after three quarters, the Indians (28-5) nearly matched their output in the fourth with a 21-5 binge, highlighted by Lockhart’s 11 in the frame.
“Mallory is a gamer,” Keller coach Doug Sporrer said.
And now Keller up 36-32 on North Crowley 3:45Q4 after this @mal_lockhart2 3ptr late #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/Pwnmg6KRzv— Matt Martinez (@MCTinez817) February 15, 2017
The Indians win their third-straight bi-district championship and will play Wolfforth Frenship (26-8), which won 55-19 over El Paso El Dorado, in the area round.
“Give credit to North Crowley, they had a good game plan,” Sporrer said. “Once we got that lead and over that hump – man, kudos to our kids for busting their tails off.”
It was a game of runs in the first half with Keller scoring nine straight to take a 14-6 lead before North Crowley cut it to 14-10 after the opening period.
The Panthers (23-11) countered with a 12-0 run and 18-14 lead. They led 20-16 before Alli Powell got a putback and Lockhart went coast to coast following a steal to make it 20-20 at halftime.
GBB 6A Bidistrict: Keller G @mal_lockhart2 drives with 5 sec left to tie game at HALF with N Crowley 20-20 #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/k51WsT8Okm— Matt Martinez (@MCTinez817) February 15, 2017
Remington Williams hit two free throws to cap an 8-0 North Crowley run as the Panthers led by six entering the fourth.
Keller’s Megan Vincent scored five quick points to start the fourth and Kayla Guillory’s second-chance opportunity gave the Indians an 11-2 run and the lead for good at 33-32 with 4:26 to go.
“North Crowley is a really fast-paced team that we weren’t really ready for, but by the fourth quarter we ended up playing more together as a team, getting to the basket and getting fouled and making our free throws,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart finished with 18 points and three steals. Vincent scored seven points in the fourth to finish with 13 and added seven rebounds and nine blocks, six in the first half. Ryanne Johnson grabbed a game-high 10 boards.
“I think we showed a bunch of composure,” Vincent said. “I hope we just keep the momentum going. As a senior, I want to go as far as we can in the playoffs.”
The Indians went 13 of 15 from the free-throw line, including 10 of 12 in the final frame.
North Crowley was led by Jurnee President and Kharisma Brown, who each had eight points, but the Panthers missed all 10 attempts from the 3-point line. They finished 15 of 44 from the field while Keller was 15 of 38, and 3 of 9 from behind the arc.
