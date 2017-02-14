Arlington Lamar girls rally to upend Keller Timber Creek in bi-district

Pam Byrd scored the last five points of the game — all in the final 27 seconds — to help the Arlington Lamar girls basketball team pull out a 48-44 victory against Keller Timber Creek in a Class 6A bi-district matchup at Richland High School on Tuesday.
Jordan Dixon’s steal and layup gave Timber Creek (19-9) a 44-43 advantage before a Byrd free throw tied the game. The Vikings’ defense then forced a turnover that Byrd turned into a 46-44 lead with 5 seconds remaining before icing the game from the free-throw line. Byrd finished with 17 points to pace Lamar (23-9).
Dixon led all scorers with 18 points. Sydney Nunley added 16 for the Falcons, who erased a six-point deficit with a 9-2 run in the fourth quarter to set up the dramatic finish.
Destiny Thurman and Kaylyn Cunningham each had nine points for Lamar, which trailed 23-22 at the half. The Vikings’ six-point lead in the third quarter was the largest by any team.
Lamar moves on to face the winner of Odessa Permian-El Paso Franklin in the next round.
Comments