Arlington Lamar girls rally to upend Keller Timber Creek in bi-district

1:16 Making candy the old fashioned way - by hand - at Nash Farm leads to sweet reward Pause

0:08 Suspect in armed robberies

1:17 Video: Steer that escaped from butcher shop tracked down by cowboys, police in Weatherford

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:53 The Pastor at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

2:20 Officer saves Texas Jack in the Box from burning truck in drive-thru

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"

1:17 Boswell downs Denton in Bi-District playoff

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording