Playoff roundup: Centennial upsets Summit, Aledo wins in overtime

Mansfield Summit was looking for a repeat trip to the regional finals, but ran into some trouble against Burleson Centennial as the Spartans upset the Jaguars 56-47 on Monday night at Midlothian High School.
Summit, No. 12 in Class 5A by the TABC, got out to a hot start, 18-9 after the first quarter, but the Spartans matched that in the second and allowed just four points to take a 27-22 lead into the break.
Their momentum continued with a 21-5 spurt in the third which proved to be enough. Summit tried to rally back, going 20-8 in the fourth, but it came up short.
“We knew that to beat Summit we would have to be fully prepared and play at a high level,” Centennial coach Val Wooten said. “I thought the girls really stepped up to the challenge and had a different level of focus and determination than I've seen them have before.”
Karly Burson led with a game-high 19 points. Ady Mize and Bree Gustin added 17 and 10 points.
The Spartans (22-9) will play Dallas Conrad (21-6), which beat North Dallas 52-31, Thursday 8 p.m. at Cedar Hill High School.
Summit (26-8) had three in double figures: Khadijah Kelly (14), Amber Dixon (11) and Tommisha Lampkin (11).
Aledo 34, WF Rider 31 OT
Centennial’s former district foe Aledo also rallied to move on to the next round as the Bearcats beat Wichita Falls Rider 34-31 in overtime at Jacksboro High School.
Freshman Taylor Morgan dropped a game-high 19 points as Aledo trailed 17-15 at halftime before winning the third and fourth quarters 7-6 to force extra time where the Bearcats won it 5-2.
Elizabeth Allanach added seven points for the Bearcats.
Aledo (17-17) will play No. 11 Colleyville Heritage (27-6), which beat FW Wyatt 65-16, Thursday 7 p.m. at Keller Fossil Ridge High School.
Mansfield Legacy 65, Cleburne 60
Legacy (22-10) vs. Dallas Adams (16-13), Thursday 6:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill HS
Grapevine 58, FW Southwest 31
Grapevine (19-10) vs. Denton Ryan (28-4) or Saginaw Chisholm Trail (20-14), TBD
Godley 90, FW Benbrook 40
Godley (31-4) vs. Abilene Wylie (22-9), TBD
Brock 48, Paradise 38
Brock (25-9) vs. Clyde (16-13), Thursday 7 p.m. at Graham HS
Denison 51, Justin Northwest 41
Northwest finishes 23-12
