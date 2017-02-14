Playoff roundup: Timberview routs Seguin, Martin wins in overtime

Mansfield Timberview’s desire to erase the memory of last season’s disappointing loss in the Class 5A regional semifinals got off to a solid start Monday as the Wolves ran away from Arlington Seguin 73-37 in a bi-district playoff game at Kennedale High School.
Timberview (32-2), No. 2 in 5A in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state poll, raced out to a 22-4 lead after Trelynn Tyler’s basket with 7:18 left in the second quarter and never looked back.
McDonald’s All-American guard Chennedy Carter scored the first five points for the Wolves, on her way to a game-high 20.
Ten players scored for Timberview, with four reaching double digits. Carter’s 20 was backed by Tyler (12 points), Lauryn Thompson (11), and Taylah Thomas (10).
Seguin (18-15) was led by Darnesha Ferguson and Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Wolves meet Dallas South Oak Cliff (22-10) in the area round later this week. SOC downed Dallas Wilson 55-22 on Monday.
Arlington Martin 41, Weatherford 38 OT
The Warriors (24-9) rallied in the fourth quarter, then passed the Kangaroos (18-11) in overtime Monday in a girls Class 6A bi-district game aat Joshua High School.
Martin meets Amarillo Tascosa or El Paso Americas, which play Tuesday.
The Warriors trailed 27-22 entering the fourth quarter after Weatherford’s Shakira Reece hit a 35-foot shot at the buzzer.
Neither team could score halfway through the final period until Tiara Malone converted on a three-point play to get Martin within two and less than four minutes left.
Malone, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, made two more layups to give Martin a one-point lead.
Weatherford’s Gracie Ferguson connected to give the Kangaroos (18-11) a 31-30 lead with 1:33 left in regulation.
Malone and Ferguson hit free throws down the stretch to send the game into overtime before the Warriors won it in the extra frame.
Ferguson had a game-high 25 points for Weatherford, including its first 15 points.
Fort Worth Trimble Tech 63, FW Dunbar 53
The Bulldogs (27-7) raced to a 24-4 first quarter lead and held on to eliminate the Wildcats (17-12) in a 5A bi-district game at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
Nine players scored for Tech, led by freshman Bre’auna Smith with 16. Amyah Johnson added nine while Anna McDowell and Dabreha Lamb each scored eight.
Kenyah Hawkins led Dunbar with 15, followed by Te’Mya Harris with 13 and Michaele Johnson with 12.
Tech opened the game pressing on defense and forced the Wildcats into 11 turnovers in the first quarter while building a 20-point lead.
Dunbar started to show life in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Hawkins capped a 13-4 run and pulled the Wildcats within 28-17. But four straight points from Anna McDowell put Tech back in front 36-20 and by halftime the Bulldogs built the lead back to 19.
Again, Dunbar clawed back. Midway through the fourth quarter, four straight points from Hawkins pulled the Wildcats within 58-51.
“My team executed very well and shared the ball and played team basketball,” Trimble Tech coach Derrick Robertson said. “In the second half we kind of coasted a little bit. We felt like we had the game in hand and we eased up a little bit. It gave us some teaching moments.”
Tech moves on to face Justin Northwest or Denison in the area round.
Birdville 58, FW Arlington Heights 39
The Hawks (21-10) jumped out to a 17-3 lead on their way to a 5A bi-district win over the Yellow Jackets (21-12) at Saginaw.
The Hawks meet the winner of Tuesday’s Saginaw Boswell-Denton in the area round later this week.
Abbey Walter had 17 points and Aimee Campbell 14 to lead Birdville.
Heights cut the deficit to 40-35 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter when Alexus Seaton hit in a 3-pointer. Birdville stayed aggressive on defense and wore down the Yellow Jackets in the stretch. Damyia Garner had 13 points to lead Heights.
Colleyville Heritage 65, Fort Worth Wyatt 16
The Panthers (27-6) routed the Chaparrals (18-10) in a 5A bi-district game at Mansfield Timberview.
Heritage closed the regular season with its first undefeated district season, 14-0, in program history, and first playoff victory since 2011. The Panthers face another overtime winner in Aledo, which beat Wichita Falls Rider 34-31, in the second round.
Staff writers Kevin Casas, Brian Gosset, Matthew Martinez and Shawn Smajstrla contributed to this report.
