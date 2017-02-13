Arlington Martin rallies in fourth quarter, beats Weatherford in overtime

Former district rivals for the previous six years took the court at Joshua High School when Weatherford and Arlington Martin met in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round Monday night.
Martin rallied in the fourth quarter and then beat Weatherford 41-38 in overtime to advance to the second round against the winner between Amarillo Tascosa and El Paso Americas on Tuesday.
“Great game, I knew it would be,” Martin coach Brooke Brittain said.
The Warriors (24-9) trailed 27-22 entering the fourth quarter after Weatherford’s Shakira Reece hit a 35-footer at the buzzer.
Neither team could score halfway through the final period until Tiara Malone converted on a three-point play to get Martin within two with less than four minutes left.
Malone, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, made two more layups to give Martin a one-point lead. Weatherford’s Gracie Ferguson connected to give the Kangaroos (18-11) a 31-30 lead with 1:33 in regulation.
Malone and Ferguson hit free throws down the stretch to send the game into overtime before the Warriors won it in the extra frame.
“At the end of the day, we knew we had to get to the rim, it was working out in our favor,” Brittain said. “Our defense really rallied us to get back.”
Ferguson had a game-high 25 points for Weatherford, including its first 15 points. Vasha Moore grabbed 16 rebounds.
Tatum Henderson added eight points for Martin, and Jayla Davis had four points, four rebounds and a few key charges taken.
“These kids respond. I have nine seniors, tremendous juniors and sophomores,” Brittain said. “Great leadership so when it comes down to the wire, they go out there, play intelligent basketball and get it done, great maturity on this team.”
