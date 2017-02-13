Birdville builds big lead to dispatch FW Arlington Heights in bi-district

Birdville jumped out to a 17-3 lead on its way to a 58-39 Class 5A bi-district win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights in girls basketball Monday night.
The Hawks (21-10) will play the winner of the Saginaw Boswell-Denton game in the area round later this week.
Abbey Walter had 17 points and Aimee Campbell 14 to lead Birdville.
Heights (21-12) cut the lead to 40-35 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter when Alexus Seaton dropped in a 3-pointer.
But Birdville stayed aggressive on defense and wore down the Yellow Jackets in the stretch.
Damyia Garner had 13 to lead Heights.
“I’m really proud of my kids,” Birdville coach Amy Ingram said. “I get emotional when I talk about them.
“When I came here six years ago, they hadn’t been to the playoffs in five years and now we’ve won three straight bi-district playoff games, and I couldn’t be more happy for my kids.”
