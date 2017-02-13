Fort Worth Trimble Tech girls hold on to beat Dunbar in bi-district

Fort Worth Trimble Tech raced a 24-4 first-quarter lead and held on to eliminate Fort Worth Dunbar from the UIL girls basketball playoffs 63-53 in a Class 5A bi-district game Monday night at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
Nine players scored for Tech, led by freshman Bre’auna Smith with 16. Amyah Johnson added nine while Anna McDowell and Dabreha Lamb each pitched in with eight. Kenyah Hawkins led Dunbar with 15, followed by Te’Mya Harris with 13 and Michaele Johnson with 12.
Tech opened the game pressing on defense and forced the Wildcats into 11 turnovers in the first quarter while building a 20-point lead.
Fort Worth Trimble Tech coach Derrick Robertson
Dunbar started to show life in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Hawkins capped a 13-4 run and pulled the Wildcats within 28-17. But four straight points from Anna McDowell put Tech back in front 36-20, and by halftime the Bulldogs built the lead back to 19.
Again, Dunbar clawed back. Midway through the fourth quarter, four straight points from Hawkins pulled the Wildcats within 58-51.
“My team executed very well and shared the ball and played team basketball,” Trimble Tech coach Derrick Robertson said. “In the second half we kind of coasted a little bit. We felt like we had the game in hand and we eased up a little bit. It gave us some teaching moments.”
Dunbar finishes its season 17-13, while Trimble Tech moves on to face the winner of the Justin Northwest-Denison game.
