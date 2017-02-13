Area girls basketball teams among state ranks as playoffs begin

The UIL girls state basketball playoffs start up on Monday and Tuesday and area teams made the state ranks during the final regular season poll by the TABC.
Arlington Bowie (29-3) finished as the highest area Class 6A team at No. 13 after winning the District 4-6A title over Lamar. Defending state champ Duncanville continued to be No. 1.
No. 17 Euless Trinity (27-5) and No. 20 Keller (27-5) also made the list. The Trojans and Indians won the 5-6A and 3-6A titles. Others from the Metroplex included No. 15 Plano and No. 24 South Grand Prairie.
Class 5A was well represented by area teams like most of the season with Mansfield Timberview continuing to be No. 2. All the teams won district titles expect for Mansfield Summit, which came in second place behind the Wolves in 10-5A.
2. Timberview (31-2)
5. Boswell (33-3)
11. Colleyville Heritage (26-6)
12. Mansfield Summit (26-8)
18. Crowley (24-5)
20. Trimble Tech (26-7)
In Class 4A, Kennedale (31-3) is No. 2 and Godley (30-4) is No. 4. Both won district titles. Brock (24-9) is No. 19 in 3A after finishing in second behind Peaster.
